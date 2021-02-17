expand
February 19, 2021

Gertrude Lee Allen White

By Staff Reports

Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Gertrude Lee Allen White
Montevallo

Gertrude Lee Allen White, age 82, of Montevallo, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14. Gertrude was born March 6, 1938 to JC and Mary Kate Allen.

She was a proud member of Underwood Baptist Church. A devoted wife, and loving mother, Gertrude loved being a grandma, a nana, a gran, and great-grandma as well as any other nickname the grands could come up with. She had a big heart for helping others, she enjoyed reading her bible, listening to gospel music, family gatherings, and family vacations, trips to the beach were her favorite. She also spent 25 years at ECA Columbiana as a dolffer.

Gertrude will join in Heaven her beloved husband of 57 years Hugh G White; parents, JC Allen and Mary Kate Booth Allen.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Gary White (Patsy), Lamar White (Karen), and Cary White (Wanda); grandchildren, Ashley White Graham, Katie White (Jason), Brianna White Seals (Cody), Jesse White, Austin Ryhal, and Courtney Key; great-grandchildren, Blaine Graham, Lillian Kate Buse, Caroline Rose Weaver, KayLeeAnn Seals, and Ellie Seals; as well as a host of  cousins and friends.

Visitation for Gertrude will be held Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Rockco Funeral Home, Montevallo, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. A committal service will occur Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 671 Co Rd 22, Montevallo, AL 35115.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Eyes Are On Us Care Giving specifically Martha Horton and Carla Mitchell in their assistance in helping Cary care for his mother.

Serving as pallbearers are Dennis Davis, Randy Polk, John Lunsford, Hartley Fredricks, Randy Oswalt and Jason Weaver.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Rockcofuneralmontevallo.com for the White family.

