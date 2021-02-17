expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Martha Mitchell Johnston

By Staff Reports

Published 11:59 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Martha Mitchell Johnston
Calera

Martha Mitchell Johnston passed away Friday, Feb. 12 from natural causes at the age of 94.

Martha was a long-time resident of Calera.

She is preceded in death by her former husband, Dr. W.S. Mitchell, and her husband, Garnett F. Johnston, as well as her eldest son, W. Eason Mitchell.

She is survived by her son, Timothy L. Mitchell, and her daughters, Gayle Falkner and Susan Mitchell Jones, as well as her seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Visitation for friends and family will be at the Elmwood Cemetery Chapel in Birmingham at 1 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 21 followed by a 2 p.m. funeral service.

More News

Donation event collects clothes for abused women and children

Rocky was more than a good boy

How would Jesus drive?

Legislative session may lead to new showdown

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Business

Donation event collects clothes for abused women and children

280 Reporter

‘As free as a bird’

Columbiana

CMS garden will grow educational opportunities

280 Main Story

Chelsea downs Oxford to earn historic trip to Elite Eight

280 Main Story

Westminster boys advance to Sweet 16 for first time in school history

News

Pelham shocks Wetumpka, advances to 2nd straight Sweet 16

280 Main Story

Chelsea headed to third straight Sweet 16

Calera

Calera headed to 3rd Sweet 16 in last 4 years

280 Main Story

Shelby County students make valentines for health care workers

280 Main Story

Alabaster, Shelby County, Pelham schools on two-hour delay for Wednesday

280 Main Story

Shelby County sees up to half-inch of snow

Calera

Calera officers rescue suspect from lake near Rolling Hills Campground

News

Pelham girls make school history with Sweet-16 berth

BREAKING NEWS

Pelham City Schools closed Tuesday due to weather

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools closed Tuesday due to hazardous travel

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools closed Tuesday

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools, offices to remain closed Feb. 16

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson finishes runner-up at AHSAA 7A State Wrestling tourney

280 Main Story

Tipton wins title, others perform well at AHSAA state tourney

280 Reporter

UM to delay opening on Feb. 15, school systems share updates ahead of winter weather

280 Main Story

Spain Park avenges Vestavia losses to claim area championship

Calera

Calera beats Pelham for 2nd straight area championship

280 Main Story

Chelsea girls down Homewood to win area championship

Helena

Pelham wins thriller against rival Helena in area championship game