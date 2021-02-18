expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Spain Park opened the 2021 baseball season with a 6-2 victory against Gardendale on Feb. 17. (File)

Spain Park scores four in final two innings to open with win

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:35 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

GARDENDALE –  After battling to a 2-2 tie through four innings of play, the Spain Park Jaguars broke the tie in the final two innings by scoring four combined runs to pick up an opening-day, 6-2 win against Gardendale.

The Jags used five hits, three pitchers and the late push to pull off the victory, which was a welcome sight after close to a year with no baseball due to last season coming to an abrupt end.

Spain park looked excited to be back on the diamond by the fireworks from the offense early in the game.

In the top of the second inning, the Jaguars got back-to-back doubles from Cole Edwards and Michael Glick to lead off the frame. Glick’s ended up being an RBI double after he drove in Edwards.

Later in the inning, the Jaguars added a second run on a sac fly from Conner Eberhardt.

It seemed like Spain Park was in line for more runs in the inning, but the offense never did fully capitalize.

In the bottom of the fourth, after a quiet first three innings, Gardendale finally got on the board thanks to a two-out rally. Spain Park made unforced mistakes with an error, a wild pitch and two walks, which ultimately ended with the Rockets bringing home two runs to tie the game 2-2.

Spain Park took a while to replicate the baserunners produced in the first inning, but that finally happened in the top of the sixth.

A leadoff single from Ryan Cole put a man aboard with no outs. After a strikeout, Glick walked to put runners on first and second, then Charlie Goodwin grounded into a fielder’s choice that brought home Cole to break the tie and make it 3-2.

Spain Park came right back in the top of the seventh for some insurance runs. The Jags took advantage of an error and a walk through the first two batters before Ethan Smallwood doubled to left field to bring two runs home.

An error on a ground ball from Trent Thompson then brought home the game’s final run one batter later.

Smallwood, Thompson, Cole, Edwards and Brooks Ballintine all had one hit in the game. Smallwood led the way with two RBIs, while Eberhardt, Glick and Goodwin each had one RBI.

Copenhaver got the start on the mound and allowed no hits while striking out three and walking three in two innings of work. Jake Majors followed that by allowing two hits, two unearned runs and three walks with four strikeouts. Harrison Holcomb closed out the final three innings, matching Majors’ strikeout total of four.

More News

Donation event collects clothes for abused women and children

Rocky was more than a good boy

How would Jesus drive?

Legislative session may lead to new showdown

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Business

Donation event collects clothes for abused women and children

280 Reporter

‘As free as a bird’

Columbiana

CMS garden will grow educational opportunities

280 Main Story

Chelsea downs Oxford to earn historic trip to Elite Eight

280 Main Story

Westminster boys advance to Sweet 16 for first time in school history

News

Pelham shocks Wetumpka, advances to 2nd straight Sweet 16

280 Main Story

Chelsea headed to third straight Sweet 16

Calera

Calera headed to 3rd Sweet 16 in last 4 years

280 Main Story

Shelby County students make valentines for health care workers

280 Main Story

Alabaster, Shelby County, Pelham schools on two-hour delay for Wednesday

280 Main Story

Shelby County sees up to half-inch of snow

Calera

Calera officers rescue suspect from lake near Rolling Hills Campground

News

Pelham girls make school history with Sweet-16 berth

BREAKING NEWS

Pelham City Schools closed Tuesday due to weather

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools closed Tuesday due to hazardous travel

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools closed Tuesday

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools, offices to remain closed Feb. 16

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson finishes runner-up at AHSAA 7A State Wrestling tourney

280 Main Story

Tipton wins title, others perform well at AHSAA state tourney

280 Reporter

UM to delay opening on Feb. 15, school systems share updates ahead of winter weather

280 Main Story

Spain Park avenges Vestavia losses to claim area championship

Calera

Calera beats Pelham for 2nd straight area championship

280 Main Story

Chelsea girls down Homewood to win area championship

Helena

Pelham wins thriller against rival Helena in area championship game