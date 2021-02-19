expand
February 19, 2021

Shabby Chik / Shabby Kidz Boutique owner Keela Lowery wants to make the store’s recent clothing drive an annual event. (Reporter photo / Keith McCoy)

Donation event collects clothes for abused women and children

By Staff Reports

Published 1:53 am Friday, February 19, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Pelham-based clothing store Shabby Chik / Shabby Kidz Boutique held a clothing drive on Feb. 12 collecting clothes for women and children in need.

The drive was organized by Keela Lowery, the store’s owner, who expressed that the event was created to help women and children who have experienced abuse in some form and are in need of help.

“We have partnered up with Hope’s Door, and all of the clothes donated today will go to abused children and women,” Lowery said.

Hope’s Door is a nonprofit organization that seeks to end abuse and “to offer intervention and prevention services to individuals and families affected by intimate partner and family violence and to provide education programs that enhance the community’s capacity to respond.”

Lowery asked people to bring in gently used clothing in exchange for a 35-percent discount on their purchases at her store.

Through the support and donations of the community, this event was designed to benefit those most in need especially during what have been complicated times.

Lowery expressed that it was through her own experiences that she came to want to help.

“I want to first thank the Lord for this opportunity and for all that he has done in my life. Through Christ I am an overcomer of sexual abuse and domestic violence,” she said. “So my heart is truly with anyone in this situation and for all of the vendors who have taken time from their lives to help do their part in this event. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

The drive is planned to be an annual event to address the needs of those in the Pelham and surrounding areas who are victims of abuse.

