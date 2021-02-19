Elsie Hammonds

Bessemer

Elsie Hammonds, age 79, of Bessemer, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Hammonds is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hammonds.

She is survived by her daughters, Betty Horton (James), Brenda Raines (Roger), and Donna Taylor (Ray); grandchildren, Jared Beaty, Tammy Robinson, and Christina Beaty; brother, Welter McDonald; and sister, Doris Davis.

