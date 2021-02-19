Helena Dunkin’ to open in early 2022

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

HELENA — As part of a new business development at the intersection of Alabama 261 and Shelby County 52 in Helena, a new Dunkin’ location is set open in early 2022.

The development was approved in 2019 by the Helena City Council and was proposed by Retail Specialists, LLC and Bluemont Group, which will be franchising this new location that will offer the chain’s signature donuts and coffee to residents.

“Our team is thrilled to represent Dunkin’ and Bluemont Group on yet another Alabama location to grow their successful store portfolio,” said Bluemont Group’s Casey Howard. “They are a phenomenal group to work with and have proven successful time and time again in opening strong locations that serve the community and their customers well.”

The franchisees hope that the store will attract customers who want to have a morning coffee or tea, hot sandwiches or bagels, and of course to check out what the chain is most-known for – donuts.

The location will be the sixth Dunkin’ location in Alabama owned by the group and one of nearly 40 locations statewide.

Dunkin’ will be located on the side of the development off of Alabama 261 next to Chick-fil-A, and AT&T and will have around 11,000 square feet of space.

Aside from the chain’s donuts and coffee, the store will feature “next-gen modern deign and in-store innovations,” according to Howard, which includes COVID-19 guideline-friendly mobile ordering and pickup, digital order status tracking and a drive-thru.

Bluemont Group is anticipating the store to open in the early part of 2022, when they will then hold a grand opening with different promotions and begin serving the community.