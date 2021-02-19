expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Legislative session may lead to new showdown

By Staff Reports

Published 1:14 am Friday, February 19, 2021

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist

As we are almost a year into the pandemic, Alabama has undergone the same turmoil as other states on how to address the health and well-being of its citizens.

Gov. Kay Ivey enacted a state of emergency and lockdown on the state last spring and was criticized for taking too long to take action to protect the public from the coronavirus.

As the lockdown dragged on and people lost their jobs and small businesses struggled, the Governor was called on the carpet for not ending the restrictions early enough.

The discussion of executive power in the context of the pandemic has not been limited to just Alabama as other states across the nation have debated the appropriate use of emergency powers in the past year. The governors have struggled to balance safety versus the pandemic’s impact on the economy. Legislators and the public have been critiquing the timing and appropriateness of those restrictions on all sides of the issue. Alabama lawmakers are now looking at legislation to provide a check on the governor’s powers when another emergency hits the state in the future.

During the first week of the 2021 Alabama Legislative session, the Senate Judiciary Committee has passed a bill that would limit a governor’s ability to call a state of emergency from 60 to 14 days. The declaration could only be extended with a joint resolution of the Legislature or if the Legislature is not in session, by proclamation of the House Speaker and Senate President Pro Tem. The bill also would prohibit any order from the governor that would suspend any state statutes from taking effect until 48 hours after having giving notice to legislative leadership.

Legislators also want to limit the powers of the state health officer in issuing orders upon a state of emergency as well.

There currently is conflict between the executive and legislative branches in Alabama over how to address the chronic issues with the state prisons. Gov. Ivey and some legislators have already fought over the use of federal funds for the handling of the coronavirus outbreak and infrastructure projects in the state as well.

There will now be a debate during the upcoming session on whether and how to limit the governor’s powers, so we will see if the Alabama Legislature sets up the showdown with the governor.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

More News

Donation event collects clothes for abused women and children

Rocky was more than a good boy

How would Jesus drive?

Legislative session may lead to new showdown

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Business

Donation event collects clothes for abused women and children

280 Reporter

‘As free as a bird’

Columbiana

CMS garden will grow educational opportunities

280 Main Story

Chelsea downs Oxford to earn historic trip to Elite Eight

280 Main Story

Westminster boys advance to Sweet 16 for first time in school history

News

Pelham shocks Wetumpka, advances to 2nd straight Sweet 16

280 Main Story

Chelsea headed to third straight Sweet 16

Calera

Calera headed to 3rd Sweet 16 in last 4 years

280 Main Story

Shelby County students make valentines for health care workers

280 Main Story

Alabaster, Shelby County, Pelham schools on two-hour delay for Wednesday

280 Main Story

Shelby County sees up to half-inch of snow

Calera

Calera officers rescue suspect from lake near Rolling Hills Campground

News

Pelham girls make school history with Sweet-16 berth

BREAKING NEWS

Pelham City Schools closed Tuesday due to weather

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools closed Tuesday due to hazardous travel

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools closed Tuesday

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools, offices to remain closed Feb. 16

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson finishes runner-up at AHSAA 7A State Wrestling tourney

280 Main Story

Tipton wins title, others perform well at AHSAA state tourney

280 Reporter

UM to delay opening on Feb. 15, school systems share updates ahead of winter weather

280 Main Story

Spain Park avenges Vestavia losses to claim area championship

Calera

Calera beats Pelham for 2nd straight area championship

280 Main Story

Chelsea girls down Homewood to win area championship

Helena

Pelham wins thriller against rival Helena in area championship game