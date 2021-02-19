expand
February 19, 2021

New assistant principals named for two Shelby County schools

By Emily Sparacino

Published 9:53 am Friday, February 19, 2021

ALABASTER – New assistant principals for Helena Intermediate and Oak Mountain Elementary schools have been named.

The Shelby County Board of Education at a Feb. 18 meeting approved Brandon Byars for the position at Helena Intermediate School and Cynthia Monroe at Oak Mountain Elementary School.

Byars and Monroe each have more than a dozen years of experience in the education field.

Byars has served as a physical education teacher for Shelby County Schools for 11 years, and prior to that, for Arab City Schools for three years.

Byars has taught at Helena Intermediate for five years and has coached football, baseball, basketball and soccer.

Brandon Byars was approved as Helena Intermediate School’s new assistant principal during a Feb. 18 Shelby County Board of Education meeting. (Contributed/Shelby County Schools)

Byars graduated from Thompson High School and received a Bachelor of Science in physical education from Auburn University.

He earned his Master of Education in physical education from the University of West Alabama and his Master of Education in instructional leadership from the University of Montevallo.

Byars became emotional as he expressed gratitude to the Board, his professional mentors and his family for their support.

“It means a lot to me,” Byars said, and added he is excited to help HIS Principal Sasha Baker take the school to the next level.

Monroe brings more than 16 years of experience in education to her new position.

Monroe taught at Chalkville Elementary School for 11 years and Calera Intermediate School for three years before becoming a district reading coach.

Cynthia Monroe was approved as Oak Mountain Elementary School’s new assistant principal at the Shelby County Board of Education meeting on Feb. 18. (Contributed/Shelby County Schools)

Monroe earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood/elementary education from UAB and master’s degrees in school counseling and instructional leadership from the University of West Alabama.

“Thank you for this opportunity,” said Monroe, who also became emotional as she spoke. “I am so excited to work with Mrs. Jan Curtis and the amazing faculty. I am thankful to be a part of everything going on in Shelby County.”

