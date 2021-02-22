expand
Ad Spot

February 22, 2021

Hoover City Schools and its local partners are promoting Feb. 22-26 as Be Kind Week. (Contributed)

Hoover City Schools participating in Be Kind Week

By Emily Sparacino

Published 11:03 am Monday, February 22, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – Hoover City Schools and its partners are promoting a week dedicated to taking a stand against bullying and ensuring a kind culture this month.

HCS, the city of Hoover, Hoover Public Library, Hoover Chamber of Commerce, Hoover Helps, Neighborhood Bridges and Hoover City Schools Foundation are partnering for Be Kind Week on Feb. 22-26.

One of the highlights of the event will be a book drive to collect elementary school-level books for children in the community.

Books can be dropped off at the Hoover Board of Education and all Hoover City Schools.

The highpoint of the week is set for Feb. 24 with Pink Shirt Day.

Students also will be creating affirmation cards to be distributed throughout the community, and local businesses will be joining in on the month’s festivities as well.

More News

John Ralph Williams

Helena improves to 4-0 with two more wins

Vincent softball wins opening tournament of 2021 season

Chelsea downs Oak Mountain and Russell County, now 2-2

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools participating in Be Kind Week

280 Main Story

Local parents seeking answers about band trip refunds

280 Main Story

Pelham’s Hipolito wins state title, others finish high at state tourney

Calera

Calera makes history, advances to 2nd Elite Eight in last four years

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain headed back to Elite Eight

280 Main Story

Spain Park makes it to 2nd straight Elite Eight

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High School celebrates CTE Month

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Siren Snuggles project to focus on law enforcement

Alabaster Main Story

C-Spire expanding internet to Alabaster, Helena and Pelham

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster surgeon has name attached to Mars Rover

Alabaster Main Story

Spain’s rape conviction, sentence appeal denied

280 Main Story

Chelsea City Council names Lee fire chief

280 Reporter

New assistant principals named for two Shelby County schools

Helena

Couple celebrates winter wedding in Old Town Helena

Business

Helena summer camp to offer horse riding lessons

Business

Helena Dunkin’ to open in early 2022

Business

Donation event collects clothes for abused women and children

280 Reporter

‘As free as a bird’

Columbiana

CMS garden will grow educational opportunities

280 Main Story

Chelsea downs Oxford to earn historic trip to Elite Eight

280 Main Story

Westminster boys advance to Sweet 16 for first time in school history

News

Pelham shocks Wetumpka, advances to 2nd straight Sweet 16

280 Main Story

Chelsea headed to third straight Sweet 16

Calera

Calera headed to 3rd Sweet 16 in last 4 years