expand
Ad Spot

February 22, 2021

Vincent went 4-0 at its own tournament to claim the championship on Saturday, Feb. 20 and improve to 4-1 on the young season. (Contributed)

Vincent softball wins opening tournament of 2021 season

By Alec Etheredge

Published 1:39 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

VINCENT – The Vincent Yellow Jackets completed a perfect 4-0 record in their own tournament between Friday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, Feb. 20, to claim the championship and improve to 4-1 so far this season.

The Jackets took down Childersburg 6-3, B.B. Comer 11-1 and Victory Christian 8-2 to earn a spot in the championship game against Childersburg for the second time.

And just like the day before, the Jackets picked up a 6-3 victory to take home the title.

It marked a strong four-game stretch for Vincent, who bounced back after losing its opener to 6A Calera 11-6.

After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning, Vincent bounced back in the bottom half of the inning with four runs to take the lead, which the Jackets never relinquished from that point.

The four-run inning started when Jaci Wallace doubled with one out to quickly put a runner in scoring position.

After advancing to third on a passed ball, Wallace came home to score when Maddy Walker hit a fly ball to center field that ended with an error. That was followed by a walk to Lela Beck before Kayla Maxwell gave Vincent the lead with one swing of the bat.

She drove a fly ball deep to left field and over the wall for a three-run shot to make it 4-2 Vincent through one inning of play.

Vincent added two more in the bottom of the third with another big hit from Maxwell, who added an RBI double to her stat line, while Katie Vazquez followed with an RBI triple to make it 6-2 Vincent.

Childersburg attempted a two-out rally in the final inning, but only brought one run home, leading to the final score of 6-3.

Maxwell finished the game 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Vazquez finished 1-for-2 with one RBI. Wallace had the team’s only other hit in the win.

Walker put together a complete-game win, allowing four hits and one earned run, while striking out seven.

More News

John Ralph Williams

Helena improves to 4-0 with two more wins

Vincent softball wins opening tournament of 2021 season

Chelsea downs Oak Mountain and Russell County, now 2-2

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools participating in Be Kind Week

280 Main Story

Local parents seeking answers about band trip refunds

280 Main Story

Pelham’s Hipolito wins state title, others finish high at state tourney

Calera

Calera makes history, advances to 2nd Elite Eight in last four years

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain headed back to Elite Eight

280 Main Story

Spain Park makes it to 2nd straight Elite Eight

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High School celebrates CTE Month

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Siren Snuggles project to focus on law enforcement

Alabaster Main Story

C-Spire expanding internet to Alabaster, Helena and Pelham

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster surgeon has name attached to Mars Rover

Alabaster Main Story

Spain’s rape conviction, sentence appeal denied

280 Main Story

Chelsea City Council names Lee fire chief

280 Reporter

New assistant principals named for two Shelby County schools

Helena

Couple celebrates winter wedding in Old Town Helena

Business

Helena summer camp to offer horse riding lessons

Business

Helena Dunkin’ to open in early 2022

Business

Donation event collects clothes for abused women and children

280 Reporter

‘As free as a bird’

Columbiana

CMS garden will grow educational opportunities

280 Main Story

Chelsea downs Oxford to earn historic trip to Elite Eight

280 Main Story

Westminster boys advance to Sweet 16 for first time in school history

News

Pelham shocks Wetumpka, advances to 2nd straight Sweet 16

280 Main Story

Chelsea headed to third straight Sweet 16

Calera

Calera headed to 3rd Sweet 16 in last 4 years