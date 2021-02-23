Arrest reports for the week of Feb. 21, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 8-15:
Alabaster
Feb. 8
-Quinton Antonio Smith, 44, of Montevallo, alias warrant.
Feb. 9
-Jeremy Tremaine Wilson, 35, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Nazario Rojas Chavez, 40, of Maylene, DUI-alcohol.
-Curtis Alexander Hodge, 36, of Irondale, failure to appear, driving while license revoked, operating vehicle without insurance.
Feb. 10
-William James Sheridan, 26, of Ashville, Alabama, alias warrant (three counts).
-Willie James Simmons, 26, of Montgomery, alias writ of arrest (two counts).
-Juan Leonardo Jimenez-Hurtado, 21, of Fairfield, alias warrant (four counts).
Feb. 11
-Leomarys Natividad Horner, 39, of Pelham, theft of property fourth degree.
Feb. 12
-Mia Tanee Jones, 30, of Birmingham, endangering welfare of a child.
-Mary Laryssa Self, 48, of Maylene, DUI-alcohol.
-Justin Holsomback, 27, of Montevallo, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief second degree, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
Feb. 13
-Ruben Mejia-Ugalde, 36, of Pelham, DUI-alcohol.
-Roberto Villeda Jr., 22, of Clanton, public intoxication, criminal mischief second degree.
-Jennifer Pontigo Ramos, 20, of Alabaster, resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree.
Feb. 14
-Jeremiah Keith Perryman, 26, of Alabaster, using false identity to obstruct justice.
-Katherine Standifer Morning, 60, of Helena, theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree.
Feb. 15
-Elmarko Perez Magee II, 29, of Montgomery, possession of marijuana first degree, firearms license required, drug paraphernalia.
-Brittany Denise Browning, 25, of Birmingham, failure to appear, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree.
Calera
Feb. 5
-Erin Elizabeth Davenport, 28, of Alabaster, failure to appear (three counts).
-Darquiaius Tranard Anderson, 21, of Wilton, failure to appear.
-Starlah Henderson McIntyre, 39, of West Blocton, Alabama, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Ricky Wayne Russell, 40, of Maylene, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 6
-Jasmine Rachel Colon, 23, of Helena, failure to appear (two counts).
-Lil-Karl Marquis Wilson, 19, of Calera, failure to appear.
Feb. 7
-John Benjamin Bush, 56, of Pisgah, Alabama, agency assist.
-Tirell Black, 25, of Bessemer, failure to appear (two counts).
-Brandi Yvonne Santos, 28, of Calera, DUI-any substance.
Feb. 8
-Brian Dail Young, 33, of Birmingham, failure to appear, possession of marijuana second degree.
Feb. 9
-Elisha Leigh Morgan, 39, of Leeds, agency assist.
-Stephen Renea Edwards, 48, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Joshua Scott Stokes, 32, of Calera, agency assist.
Feb. 10
-Tahir Armon Pernell, 19, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
-Michael Bryan Pruitt, 37, of Sterrett, failure to appear (two counts).
-Rachel Elaine Elledge, 37, of Montevallo, drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 11
-Stuart Clark Goggins, 49, of Jemison, failure to appear (four counts).
Feb. 12
-Scottie Allen Johnson, 37, of Lincoln, Alabama, failure to appear.
-Michael Shane Taylor, 50, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).
Feb. 13
-Jacoby Montrell Little, 28, of Birmingham, public intoxication.
-Jose Cristino Rivera Mendez, 44, of Bessemer, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, DUI-alcohol.
-Genaro Martinez-Ventura, 26, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Zachary Andrew Openshaw, 34, of Bessemer, failure to appear.
Feb. 14
-Stephanie McCord, 39, of Hoover, DUI-alcohol.
Feb. 15
-Austin Blake McCartney, 24, of Tuscaloosa, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, public intoxication.
Helena
Feb. 8
-Melissa Ann Warren, 40, DUI-any substance.
-Darius Deon McCants, 37, probation violation.
Feb. 9
-Michelle Kunkel Roberts, 52, DUI-alcohol.
-LaShondra Sharnell Hale, 34, shoplifting.
-Taleasa Rhinehart, 34, shoplifting.
-Eloy Cruz Hernandez, 31, public intoxication.
Feb. 10
-Tylik Quavone Hall, 21, harassment or harassing communications (two counts).
-Katherine Ann Reynolds, 41, DUI-alcohol.
-Jacoby Rafael Kelley, 24, failure to appear/bail jumping misdemeanor.
-Nazario Rojas Chavez, 40, contempt of court-failure to appear.
Feb. 11
-Wesley Wade Waldrop, 28, DUI-alcohol.
Feb. 12
-Paige Elizabeth Ingram, 44, contempt of court-failure to appear.
-Daniel Shea Smith, 42, DUI-any substance.
Feb. 13
-James Nicholas Vines, 35, DUI-any substance.
Feb. 14
-Zackary Tyler Bircheat, 24, DUI-alcohol, property damage.
Feb. 15
-Dustin Tyler Bradshaw, 28, failure to appear-traffic.
Montevallo
Feb. 10
-Brandon Trenell Patrick, dangerous drugs-Amphetamine-possess.
-Korey Antonio Marsh, dangerous drug-POM 2 possession of marijuana and weapons-unlawful possession.
Feb. 13
-Jeffrey-Lawrence Polizos Jackson, 19, of Mobile, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.
-Joellen Marie Hernandez, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).
Pelham
Feb. 7
-Jeffrey Lovell, 53, of McCalla, traffic-ST switched tag.
Feb. 8
-Caleb Love, 30, of Warrior, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.
-Jonathan Edwards, 31, of Pell City, chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance.
-Emily Evans, 24, of Goodwater, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment.
-Antonio Nolen, 43, of Birmingham, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving and traffic-speeding.
Feb. 9
-Ryan Bell, 28, of Huntsville, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.
-Manuel Mosqueda Zavala, 27, of Pelham, public intoxication-appears in public place under influence.
Feb. 10
-Deontaye Curtis, 26, of Oneonta, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.
-Thomas Owen, 54, of Hueytown, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and domestic violence – third degree-reckless endangerment.
Feb. 11
-Deana Calhoun, 34, of Trafford, traffic-operating vehicle without insurance.
-Alan Mathis, 41, of Leeds, public intoxication-appears in public place under the influence.
-Timothy Moore, 26, of Marion, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.
Feb. 12
-Joseph Davie, 61, of Birmingham, traffic-lane change without proper signal.
-Anna Grace Nichols, 22, of Vestavia, traffic-ILU improper lane usage.
Feb. 13
-Elias Gonzales, 28, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree-simple assault-family.