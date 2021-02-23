Arrest reports for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 8-15:

Alabaster

Feb. 8

-Quinton Antonio Smith, 44, of Montevallo, alias warrant.

Feb. 9

-Jeremy Tremaine Wilson, 35, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Nazario Rojas Chavez, 40, of Maylene, DUI-alcohol.

-Curtis Alexander Hodge, 36, of Irondale, failure to appear, driving while license revoked, operating vehicle without insurance.

Feb. 10

-William James Sheridan, 26, of Ashville, Alabama, alias warrant (three counts).

-Willie James Simmons, 26, of Montgomery, alias writ of arrest (two counts).

-Juan Leonardo Jimenez-Hurtado, 21, of Fairfield, alias warrant (four counts).

Feb. 11

-Leomarys Natividad Horner, 39, of Pelham, theft of property fourth degree.

Feb. 12

-Mia Tanee Jones, 30, of Birmingham, endangering welfare of a child.

-Mary Laryssa Self, 48, of Maylene, DUI-alcohol.

-Justin Holsomback, 27, of Montevallo, interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief second degree, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Mia Tanee Jones, 30, of Birmingham, endangering the welfare of a child.

Feb. 13

-Ruben Mejia-Ugalde, 36, of Pelham, DUI-alcohol.

-Roberto Villeda Jr., 22, of Clanton, public intoxication, criminal mischief second degree.

-Jennifer Pontigo Ramos, 20, of Alabaster, resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to elude, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree.

Feb. 14

-Jeremiah Keith Perryman, 26, of Alabaster, using false identity to obstruct justice.

-Katherine Standifer Morning, 60, of Helena, theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree.

Feb. 15

-Elmarko Perez Magee II, 29, of Montgomery, possession of marijuana first degree, firearms license required, drug paraphernalia.

-Brittany Denise Browning, 25, of Birmingham, failure to appear, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree.

Calera

Feb. 5

-Erin Elizabeth Davenport, 28, of Alabaster, failure to appear (three counts).

-Darquiaius Tranard Anderson, 21, of Wilton, failure to appear.

-Starlah Henderson McIntyre, 39, of West Blocton, Alabama, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Ricky Wayne Russell, 40, of Maylene, possession of a controlled substance-meth, drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 6

-Jasmine Rachel Colon, 23, of Helena, failure to appear (two counts).

-Lil-Karl Marquis Wilson, 19, of Calera, failure to appear.

Feb. 7

-John Benjamin Bush, 56, of Pisgah, Alabama, agency assist.

-Tirell Black, 25, of Bessemer, failure to appear (two counts).

-Brandi Yvonne Santos, 28, of Calera, DUI-any substance.

Feb. 8

-Brian Dail Young, 33, of Birmingham, failure to appear, possession of marijuana second degree.

Feb. 9

-Elisha Leigh Morgan, 39, of Leeds, agency assist.

-Stephen Renea Edwards, 48, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Joshua Scott Stokes, 32, of Calera, agency assist.

Feb. 10

-Tahir Armon Pernell, 19, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

-Michael Bryan Pruitt, 37, of Sterrett, failure to appear (two counts).

-Rachel Elaine Elledge, 37, of Montevallo, drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 11

-Stuart Clark Goggins, 49, of Jemison, failure to appear (four counts).

Feb. 12

-Scottie Allen Johnson, 37, of Lincoln, Alabama, failure to appear.

-Michael Shane Taylor, 50, of Clanton, failure to appear (two counts).

Feb. 13

-Jacoby Montrell Little, 28, of Birmingham, public intoxication.

-Jose Cristino Rivera Mendez, 44, of Bessemer, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, DUI-alcohol.

-Genaro Martinez-Ventura, 26, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Zachary Andrew Openshaw, 34, of Bessemer, failure to appear.

Feb. 14

-Stephanie McCord, 39, of Hoover, DUI-alcohol.

Feb. 15

-Austin Blake McCartney, 24, of Tuscaloosa, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, public intoxication.

Helena

Feb. 8

-Melissa Ann Warren, 40, DUI-any substance.

-Darius Deon McCants, 37, probation violation.

Feb. 9

-Michelle Kunkel Roberts, 52, DUI-alcohol.

-LaShondra Sharnell Hale, 34, shoplifting.

-Taleasa Rhinehart, 34, shoplifting.

-Eloy Cruz Hernandez, 31, public intoxication.

Feb. 10

-Tylik Quavone Hall, 21, harassment or harassing communications (two counts).

-Katherine Ann Reynolds, 41, DUI-alcohol.

-Jacoby Rafael Kelley, 24, failure to appear/bail jumping misdemeanor.

-Nazario Rojas Chavez, 40, contempt of court-failure to appear.

Feb. 11

-Wesley Wade Waldrop, 28, DUI-alcohol.

Feb. 12

-Paige Elizabeth Ingram, 44, contempt of court-failure to appear.

-Daniel Shea Smith, 42, DUI-any substance.

Feb. 13

-James Nicholas Vines, 35, DUI-any substance.

Feb. 14

-Zackary Tyler Bircheat, 24, DUI-alcohol, property damage.

Feb. 15

-Dustin Tyler Bradshaw, 28, failure to appear-traffic.

Montevallo

Feb. 10

-Brandon Trenell Patrick, dangerous drugs-Amphetamine-possess.

-Korey Antonio Marsh, dangerous drug-POM 2 possession of marijuana and weapons-unlawful possession.

Feb. 13

-Jeffrey-Lawrence Polizos Jackson, 19, of Mobile, dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Joellen Marie Hernandez, traffic-driving under the influence (alcohol).

Pelham

Feb. 7

-Jeffrey Lovell, 53, of McCalla, traffic-ST switched tag.

Feb. 8

-Caleb Love, 30, of Warrior, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.

-Jonathan Edwards, 31, of Pell City, chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance.

-Emily Evans, 24, of Goodwater, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment.

-Antonio Nolen, 43, of Birmingham, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving and traffic-speeding.

Feb. 9

-Ryan Bell, 28, of Huntsville, penalties-violation by person whose license or driving.

-Manuel Mosqueda Zavala, 27, of Pelham, public intoxication-appears in public place under influence.

Feb. 10

-Deontaye Curtis, 26, of Oneonta, traffic-failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Thomas Owen, 54, of Hueytown, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and domestic violence – third degree-reckless endangerment.

Feb. 11

-Deana Calhoun, 34, of Trafford, traffic-operating vehicle without insurance.

-Alan Mathis, 41, of Leeds, public intoxication-appears in public place under the influence.

-Timothy Moore, 26, of Marion, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving.

Feb. 12

-Joseph Davie, 61, of Birmingham, traffic-lane change without proper signal.

-Anna Grace Nichols, 22, of Vestavia, traffic-ILU improper lane usage.

Feb. 13

-Elias Gonzales, 28, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree-simple assault-family.