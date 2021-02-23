Land transactions for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Feb. 5-12:

Feb. 5

-Cassandra D. Whitaker to William T. Knight, for $309,000, for Lot 66 in Cameron Woods 4th Addition.

-Pamela Akers Carpenter to Pamela Akers Carpenter, for $500, for Lots 1 and 2 in Lynn Family Subdivision.

-Sharon M. Gallivan to Justin Blake Cureton, for $379,900, for Lot 64 in Quail Run Phase II.

-James E. Lester to Lester Holdings LLC, for $88,050, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Absolute One Properties LLC to S&S Investment LLC, for $734,025, for Lot 15 in Tacoa Parc Phase 1.

-Joan F. Dilmore to Ingrid Maria Straeter, for $430,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Valencia K. Vincent to Judy Cobbs, for $230,000, for Lot 85 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I Amended Survey.

-Sara M. Shelley to Ahmad Y. Altayeh, for $288,750, for Lot 602 in Old Cahaba Westchester Sector.

-Denise L. Duncan to Roy E. Stemen, for $385,500, for Lot 143 in Arbor Hill Phase II Final Plat.

-Kumbla LLC to BLG Property LLC, for $325,000, for property in Section 30, Township 21 South, Range 2 West and property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Brittany Davis to Charles James Sanders, for $95,000, for Lot 1 in Tucker Estates Re Subdivision Lot 1A of a Resurvey of Lot 1.

-Robert Joseph Pajer to Cerberus SFR Holdings V LP, for $222,000, for Lot 40 in Autumn Ridge.

-Crystal Smith to Pravin Neema, for $163,999, for Lot 112 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.

-Dale Gamble to Stephanie L. Woods, for $14,500, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Ebsco Industries Inc. to Pot Roast Realty LLC, for $1,116,704.16, for Lot 7 in Tattersall Park Resurvey No. 3.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Glenn Wienski, for $279,990, for Lot 63 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Jimmie A. Tomlin to James Michael Weldon, for $237,000, for Lot 16 in Apache Ridge First Sector.

-Edward D. Walsh to Casey A. Flaherty, for $167,000, for Lot 23 in Park Place Third Addition.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Jennifer Stringer Moore, for $481,438, for Lot 620 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Steven Heath Gilmore, for $536,112, for Lot 629 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Amanda M. Daigneault to David Brandon Daigneault, for $194,800, for Lot 513 in Spratlins Addition to Shelby Forest Estates Resurvey of Lots 511, 513, 516 and 517.

-Southern Home Solutions LLC to Donald Eugene Parker, for $775,000, for Lot 21 in Southlake.

-Louphelia G. Simmons to Jason E. Walker, for $295,000, for Lot 5 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-James Arthur Castner to Augustine Stanley, for $203,500, for Lot 522 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase I.

-Walker Family Holdings LTD to Jay Matthew Holland, for $120,000, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

Feb. 8

-Kay Frances Welch to Tiger Eye Investments Inc., for $82,500, for Lot 21 in Bermuda Lake Estate First Sector.

-Cheryl H. Byars to Sharon M. Gallivan, for $340,000, for Lot 46 in Courtside at Brook Highland.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Crystal Javonne Thomas, for $268,925, for Lot 92 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Spencer C. Sirmon to Laura S. Sirmon, for $227,300, for Lot 11 in Dunham Estates Resurvey of Lots 5, 6 and Part of Lot 7 and 8.

-Linda D. Fenty to David Symonds, for $652,500, for Lot 2026 in Brook Highland 20th Sector.

-David Symonds to Lance Keith Richardson, for $324,000, for Lot 2537 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase II.

-KSR Family Trust to Floyd Wayne Shelton, for $286,000, for Lot 97 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Traci Marie Cooper to Ashlyn Smith, for $288,900, for Lot 63 in Forest Hills 2nd Sector.

-Jennifer Sansom to Joan F. Dilmore, for $170,001, for Lot 112 in Daventry Sector II Amended Plat Resurvey of Lots 112A, 113A and 114A.

-Kevin J. Kelleher to Steve Lowrey, for $282,000, for Lot 7 in Villas Belvedere.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Ashley N. Smith, for $448,237, for Lot 1051 in Riverwoods Sector 10 Final Plat.

-Luke Camara to Brendan F. Sansom, for $250,000, for Lot 83 in Nottingham Sector 4.

-Paula Phillips to Nathanael David Hunt, for $700,000, for property in Section 29, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Steven Taylor to Steven Gray Taylor, for $388,300, for Lot 302 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase 1 Amended Map.

-Sanford D. Hatton to Jose Nahum Flores Guevara, for $93,000, for Lot 6 in Columbiana Homes Inc. a Subdivision.

-Baltimore Company LLC to 152E LLC, for $121,000, for Lot 14 in Enclave Phase I.

-D. Clarke Skelton to SD IRA Mark Roth LLC, for $185,000, for Lot 7 in Old Mill Trace Second Sector.

-Charlote Massey to Nicole Medeiros, for $30,000, for Lot 22 in Mullins Addition to Helena.

-Andrea Craig to L&L Property Enterprise LLC, for $26,000, for Lot 42 in Stoney Meadows Phase 1.

-Julia Brock Schauer to James R. Schauer, for $476,000, for Lot 90 in Village at Highland Lakes Sector One 2nd Amendment to the Amended Map.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Tony Jerrod Campbell, for $275,900, for Lot 7-52 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Fifth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Paul Benton to Chappell Development Inc., for $54,900, for Lot 6 in Corners of Westover.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Embridge Homes LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 653 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-S&C Family Partnership LTD to Mark L. Bice, for $239,000, for Lot 4 in Buckhorn Valley Estates Amended and Corrected Final Plat.

-Virginia P. Lusco to MDR Calera LLC, for $600,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Union Station Commercial Park.

-Clayton Vines to Crowne Property Acquisitions LLC, for $157,000, for Lot 15 in Southwind Second Sector.

-Quinton Hudson to Jennifer Hudson, for $10,000, for Lot 113 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.

-Generoso D. Sacil to Terri L. Manusakis, for $280,000, for Lot 10 in Hills of Brook Highland.

-Cindy Edwards to Josh Daniel Criswell, for $175,000, for Lot 17 in Magnolia Parc.

-Abigail Cunningham Moorer to Hunter R. Williamson, for $455,000, for Lot 33 in Meadow Brook Seventh Sector Second Phase.

-Jennifer Hudson to Theresa V. Franklin, for $180,000, for Lot 113 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.

-Christin Gorday Brown to Lori Hornsby, for $217,500, for Lot 306 in Tocoa Parc Phase 3.

-Donald E. McMahon to MCM Property Management LLC, for $109,600, for Lot 7 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey.

-Savannah B. Angel to Patricia A. Nevins, for $225,000, for Lot 992 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Conrex Homes LLC to Rex Residential Property Owner LLC, for $368,245, for Lots 12, 13 and 14 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-K&C Properties LLC to Charley H. Fulton, for $5,000, for Lot 23 in Glenstone Cottages.

Feb. 9

-Nina R. Henley to Michael David Reagan, for $265,900, for Lot 418 in Windstone IV.

-Juniata A. Albright to Juniata A. Albright, for $0, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Garrett Woodfield Gamble to Cassandra Gambel, for $202,500, for Lot 23 in Chelsea Park 2nd Sector.

-Helen Bush to Nancy McCoy, for $5,000, for Lot 2 in Helen Bush Family Subdivision.

-Bret L. Hooten to Victoria Russo, for $239,900, for Lot 979 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-David Robert Reed to Robin C. Dial, for $360,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22, Range 1 East.

-Christine G. Webster to Lori Hudson Sloan, for $248,600, for Lot 2019 in Old Cahaba Phase V 6th Addition.

-Martha S. Langston Simmons to Bobby Turnbloom, for $10,000, for property in Section 20, Township 22, Range 2 West.

-Terry T. Kirklin to Mack Allen Dupree, for $85,000, for property in Section 4, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Holland Lakes Owners Association Inc. to James W. Evans, for $500, for Lot 208 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Resurvey of Lots 206, 207 and 208.

-Christopher C. Taylor to Matthew Leroyce Ingle, for $256,000, for Lot 333 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 8 and Resurvey of Lot 215.

-Edward C. Sherman to William Casey Morrison, for $269,000, for Lot 24 in Park Forest Second Sector.

-Pine Mountain Preserve LLLP to Pine Mountain Preserve Inc., for $836,000, for property in Section 20, Township 19 South, range 1 East, property in Section 19, Township 19 South, Range 1 East and property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East,

-Pine Mountain Preserve Inc. to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $850,000, for Lot 3-103, 3-107, 3-108, 3-109, 3-110, 3-111, 3-115, 3-116, 3-124 and 3-127 in Pine Mountain 3rd Sector Phase One.

-Town Builders Inc. to G S Masters Inc., for $67,000, for Lot 19-06 in Mt Laurel Phase III B.

-International Investments LLC to Ryon Johnson, for $35,000, for Lot 20 in Courtyard Manor.

-S&C Family Partnership LTD to Johnnie Kay Wolf, for $269,000, for Lot 7 in Buckhorn Valley Estates Amended and Corrected Final Plat.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $256,500, for Lots 849, 853 and 854 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Laura Beth English to Stephen A. Bartolic, for $345,000, for Lot 904 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 9th Addition.

-Adam Bernier to Courtney Woods, for $86,900, for Lot 82 in Camden Cove 4th Sector.

-Dinatta Collins to Dinatta Collins, for $46,500 for property in Section 28, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Jose R. Munoz to Maria D. Munoz, for $95,900, for Lot 219 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-Anita K. Cates to Katelynn Hagerla, for $169,900, for Lot 5 in Southwind First Sector.

-Buford W. Smith to Tracy C. Fillmore, for $325,900, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

Feb. 10

-Cynthia D. Clayton to ARVM 5 LLC, for $186,500, for Lot 49 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase I.

-Rebekah Carver Collins to ARVM 5 LLC, for $144,000, for Lot 131 in Corsentinos Addition to eagle Wood Estates 4th Sector 1st Phase.

-Stacy J. Bailey to Stacy Borklund, for $173,330, for property in Section 12, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Melissa Daniel to Jennifer Bostic Humber, for $354,375, for Lot 37 in Altadena Woods 2nd and 5th Sectors.

-DAL Properties LLC to Shawn M. Hollis, for $444,900, for Lot 2415 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-Larry Wolfe to Anthony Quinn Wright, for $252,000, for Lot 348 in Fieldstone Park Third Sector Phase II.

-Troy H. Wolkow to Troy H. Wolkow, for $10,000, for Lot 805 in Greystone Legacy 8th Sector Resurvey of Lots 805 and 807.

-D. Randy Perry to Janet V. Perry, for $10,000, for Lot 66 in Heatherwood 4th Sector 1st Addition.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Kenneth Parker, for $385,000, for Lot 2202 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase IV.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Robert Rockland Proffit, for $433,901, for Lot A-93 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Chason Anthony Roley, for $362,690, for Lot 6086 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-Roberto Abarca to Evelyn R. Gomez, for $150,000, for Lot 11 in Meadows Plat 2.

-Thi My Do Hahn to Minh Thi Hoang, for $278,900, for Lot 5 in Birch Creek Phase 2.

-Linda J. Hooton to Walter A. Holt, for $327,500, for Lot 30 in Cobblestone Square.

-Stephen A. Campbell to Colee Properties LLC, for $178,900, for Lot 106 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

-Bette Sue Talley to Paul C. Talley, for $323,710, for Lot 1 in Tram Norris Survey.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Mudassar Asghar, for $390,242, for Lot 2067 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Nasser Hasson, for $527,230, for Lot 2006 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Stephen Brasher to Stephen Brasher, for $44,000, for property in Section 10, Township 24 South, Range 14 East.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Christopher Warren Branch, for $539,313, for Lot 628 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Stehepn Brasher to Sharon Berry, for $46,945, for property in Section 14, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Mary Ann Worthington, for $437,990, for Lot 4018 in Abingdon by the River Phase 1.

-Nathan S. Stamps to Garry L. Cain, for $199,900, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to Frank Cagle, for $660,000, for Lot 558 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5C.

Feb. 11

-Jena Jones to Ray F. Fagan, for $272,000, for Lot 6-27 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector 6th Addition Resurvey of Lots 6-21 to 6-32.

-Bruce H. Lea to Waiel Jassim, for $120,000, for Lot 503 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Diane D. Sudderth to Walter James White, for $367,000, for Lot 2622 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase 1.

-Joshua A. Gunnin to Ruth Ann Mobley, for $189,000, for Lot 34 in Camden Cove Sector 2.

-Bertie C. Butler to Rachel Brasher Hall, for $225,000, for property in Section 14, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-DAL Properties LLC to Branscome & Keel LLC, for $441,669.55, for Lot 2423 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae.

-After Jack LLC to Prominence Homes & Communities LLC, for $624,000, for Lots 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 238, 239, 240, 241, 242, 243, 244, 245, 246, 247 and 248 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Amanda W. Ellis to Jacob C. Ellis, for $83,350, for Lot 22 in Chanda Terrace 1st Sector.

-Robert Ambers Stewart to Robert Ambers Stewart, for $447,660, for Lot B-6 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-P R Wilborn LLC to Lake Wilborn Partners LLC, for $513,000, for Lots 801, 802, 803, 805, 806 and 860 in Lake Wilborn Phase 8A.

-Laura M. Bates to Michael A. Khan, for $325,000, for Lot 17 in Covington Place.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to James M. Flournoy, for $710,149, for Lot 1207 in Blackridge Phase 2 Resurvey No. 1.

-Annette Weatherington to University Investments LLC, for $85,000, for Lots 9 and 10 in Russell R. Hetz Property ReSurvey.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Donald J. Black, for $414,790, for Lot A-91 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Timothy Mosko to Richard D. Walker, for $795,000, for Lot 19-02 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector I.

-Marie Franklin Logan to Michael Scott Tomlin, for $312,500, for Lot 49 in Oakridge 2nd Sector.

-Dewayne Jones to Nicholas Lowery, for $35,593.57, for Lots, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 in Saffords Survey of the Town of Shelby.

-Aaron Shaver to Ben A. Davis, for $199,000, for Lot 48 in Dearing Downs First Addition.

-WCB Realty Company LLC to Ashleigh Marshall, for $275,000, for Lot 29 in Chinaberry Phase II Final Plat.

-G. Garry Ard to William T. Ratliff, for $275,000, for Lot 26 in Pumpkin Hollow a Condominium Amended Map.

-Dawnielle Penn to Connor Byrum, for $200,000, for Lot 286 in Forest Lakes Sector 4.

-Anthony V. Pitts to Charles H. Ayers, for $265,000, for Lot 60 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-Linda Pare to John T. Watley, for $120,000, for Lot 1110 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Gregory B. Metcalf to Timothy Perry, for $375,000, for Lot 18 in Legacy Parc.

-Hoover City Board of Education to Shelby County, for $31,944.70, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Jessica Griswold to Samuel E. Griswold, for $174,200, for Lot 10 in Willow Creek Phase 2.

-Leslie Bryant to Andrea Athanasuleas, for $189,900, for Lot 52 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Recorded Plat.

-C. D. Howard to Bradley Lard, for $475,000, for property in Section 7, Township 19 South, Range 2 East and property in Section 12, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Betty F. Minor to Randy W. Minor, for $115,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Shelby E. Rodda to Cameron Doss, for $183,823, for Lot 681 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector Survey of Lots 680, 681 and 682.

-Ashli G. Denton to Hugh B. Marby, for $495,000, for Lot 1220 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase I.

-John P. Sibert to Matthew M. Burns, for $530,000, for Lot 2302 in Highland Lakes 23rd Sector.

-Patrick Lee to Frank Pesce, for $720,000, for Lot 5 in Meadow Brook Estates First Sector.

-Chris Rollan to Javier Canales, for $80,000, for Lot 2 in Metrock Industrial Park.

-Rodney S. Barton to Treyor Kesler, for $215,000, for Lot 52 in Lenox Place Phase Two.

-Nicole May Bagley to Holly Deneice Ibanez, for $250,000, for Lot 29 in Old Town Helena.

-Jessie Faye Bunn to Harvey Cecil Bunn, for $97,500, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

Feb. 12

-Sarah A. Nelson to Brian Thomas Properties LLC, for $50,000, for Lots 5 and 6 in Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Tammy H. McGuirk to Tammy H. McGuirk, for $173,400, for Lot 26 in Royal Oaks Second Sector.

-Jaynn Kushner to Debra M. Mathis Revocable Trust, for $789,000, for Lot 5 in Deerwood Lake.

-Evelyn D. Blair to David Edward Blair, for $500, for Lots 8, 9 and 10 in Dunstons Map and Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Nelda J. Hand to John R. Preston, for $577,000, for Lot 15 in Chase Park Estates.

-Teresa Cowie to Teresa Cowie, for $52,350, for Lot 13 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase I.

-Matthew Breitenstein to Wrinardo T. McKennedy, for $333,000, for Lot 25 in Belevedere Cove Phase III Final Plat.

-Jefferson Gann to Daniel Alexander Nesmith, for $690,000, for property in Section 7, Township 19 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 7, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Tall Timbers LLC to Joseph J. Adams, for $135,000, for Lot 44 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Joshua R. Detrick, for $276,225, for Lot 1507 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Brandon Marquell Bush, for $296,540, for Lot 1647 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Paula R. Davis to Jennifer L. Delmonte, for $239,000, for Lot 306 in Weatherly Credenhill Section 21.

-Philip Poole to Brenden C. Shoults, for $339,000, for Lot 1106 in Riverchase Country Club 18th Addition.