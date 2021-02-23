expand
Ad Spot

February 23, 2021

Marriages for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 2:37 am Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Feb. 8-12:

-Christopher Lance Kimbro to Cynthia Romanstine Howdeshell.

-David Paul Hietanen to Janet Elaine Morrow.

-Juan Carlos Jimenez Ibarra to Brenda Garcia Zarco.

-Jamee Jerrod Lowery to Markita Michelle Underwood.

-Christian Allen McKenzie to Salvador Jimenez Vivanco.

-Kyle Louis Bowell to Marla Elizabeth Hogue.

-Sterling Russell Brown to Kimberly Karol Hurst.

-Alan James Troxell to Mary Catherine Sansom.

-Andriah Leigh Ellen Mixon to Robert Leslie Hunter.

-Clayton Paul Gossett to Ashley Nicole Steiner.

-Justin Jael Nieves Cruzado to Eva Naydelin Torres Morales.

-Melvin Eugene Harris to Karlisa Brenshawn Hudson Harris.

-Herman Joseph Dunn to Michele Marie Ferrantelli.

-Kelley Rose Aileen Shepherd to Michael Trey Topper.

-Allison Brooke Davis to David Gregory Houston.

-Judith Leon Lopez to German Jaramillo Gonzalez.

-Daniel James Furgason to Alexandra Grace Etheredge.

-Cayla Marie Barton to Kenneth Colt Chapman.

-Tyler Andrew Greer to Abby Jean Seales.

-Jennifer Leigh Franklin to Clinton Mathew Whatley.

-Jessica Catherine Simmons to Bobby Joe Geeslin.

-Amanda Ann Young to Johnathan Alexander Harris.

More News

Arrest reports for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

Police reports for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

Marriages for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

Land transactions for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools participating in Be Kind Week

280 Main Story

Local parents seeking answers about band trip refunds

280 Main Story

Pelham’s Hipolito wins state title, others finish high at state tourney

Calera

Calera makes history, advances to 2nd Elite Eight in last four years

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain headed back to Elite Eight

280 Main Story

Spain Park makes it to 2nd straight Elite Eight

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High School celebrates CTE Month

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Siren Snuggles project to focus on law enforcement

Alabaster Main Story

C-Spire expanding internet to Alabaster, Helena and Pelham

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster surgeon has name attached to Mars Rover

Alabaster Main Story

Spain’s rape conviction, sentence appeal denied

280 Main Story

Chelsea City Council names Lee fire chief

280 Reporter

New assistant principals named for two Shelby County schools

Helena

Couple celebrates winter wedding in Old Town Helena

Business

Helena summer camp to offer horse riding lessons

Business

Helena Dunkin’ to open in early 2022

Business

Donation event collects clothes for abused women and children

280 Reporter

‘As free as a bird’

Columbiana

CMS garden will grow educational opportunities

280 Main Story

Chelsea downs Oxford to earn historic trip to Elite Eight

280 Main Story

Westminster boys advance to Sweet 16 for first time in school history

News

Pelham shocks Wetumpka, advances to 2nd straight Sweet 16

280 Main Story

Chelsea headed to third straight Sweet 16

Calera

Calera headed to 3rd Sweet 16 in last 4 years