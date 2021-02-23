expand
February 23, 2021

The Montevallo Rotary Club will send Montevallo High School students Blessing Adejumo, Joseph Anderson, Bethalyn Bailey, Dani Blake and Alexis Langley to the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in March. (Contributed)

Montevallo Rotary Club to send six students to RYLA program

By Emily Sparacino

Published 4:07 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

MONTEVALLO – Six area high school students will have the opportunity to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards leadership training program in March.

The Montevallo Rotary Club is sponsoring six students, five from Montevallo High School and one from Maplesville High School, to attend this year’s program, which will be held March 4-6 at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville.

Students will participate in team-building and leadership activities during the three-day program.

“We are excited about the opportunity for these six high school students to develop leadership and team-building skills,” said Rotary Club member Dr. Michael Anderson, owner of Anderson Eye Care in Montevallo. “Each student will be working with students from other high schools in Alabama focusing on problem-solving and solution presentation.”

The Montevallo students set to attend include Blessing Adejumo, Joseph Anderson, Bethalyn Bailey, Dani Blake and Alexis Langley. The Maplesville student attending is Hayden Yeargan.

The Montevallo Rotary Club will also send Maplesville High School student Hayden Yeargan to the program. (Contributed)

Anderson noted Rotary’s motto called the “four-way test,” which asks the following questions:

  • Is it the truth?
  • Is it fair to all concerned?
  • Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
  • Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

For more information about the Rotary Club and RYLA, visit the Montevallo Rotary Club website at Montevallorotary.org.

