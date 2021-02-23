expand
February 23, 2021

Police reports for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 2:42 am Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 8-15:

Alabaster

Feb. 8

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, criminal trespass from the 100 block of Willow Point Lane.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Chinaberry Lane.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Hill Spun Road.

-Information report from the 500 block of Buck Creek Lane.

-Property damage from U.S. 31. A 1998 Toyota Camry windshield sustained $100 in damages.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 3000 block of North Grande View Cove.

-Harassing communications from the 1400 block of Arrowhead Trace.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude, minor in possession of alcohol from Shelby County 17 and Shelby County 270, Maylene.

Feb. 9

-Possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia from the 800 block of U.S. 31. An undisclosed amount of drugs/narcotics was confiscated.

-Information report from the 9000 block of Alabama 119.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 1900 block of Warrior Parkway.

-Information report from the 800 block of Ninth Street Northwest. $1 was stolen.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Hill Spun Road.

-Theft of property third degree from the 20 block of Sycamore Lane. A catalytic converter valued at $600 was stolen out of a 2015 Isuzu.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Hill Spun Road.

Feb. 10

-Information report from the 1400 block of Amberley Woods Cove.

-Information report from the 100 block of Redwood Drive.

-Information report from the 500 block of Cedar Grove Circle, Maylene.

-Reckless endangerment from the 100 block of 11th Avenue Southeast.

-Assault second degree from the 1000 block of First Street North.

-Information report from the 200 block of Park Place Way.

Feb. 11

-Harassing communications from the 1700 block of Woodbrook Trace.

-Animal complaint from the 600 block of 13th Avenue Southwest.

-Harassment from the 1100 block of First Street South.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Food items valued at $61.45 were stolen.

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 block of First Street North.

-Theft of services up to $499 from the 900 block of U.S. 31 South. Electricity was stolen.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle. A cable wire connecting to the apartment was damaged.

Feb. 12

-Interference with domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief second degree from the 100 block of Alton Drive. Front and back windshields valued at $1,000 were damaged, and computer hardware/software valued at $1,300 was damaged.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of North Grande View Lane.

-Information report from the 8100 block of Alabama 119.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 100 block of Lee Lane.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 100 block of City Park Lane.

-Identity theft from the 1400 block of King James Drive.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Eighth Court Southeast.

-Animal complaint from the 200 block of Forest Parkway.

-Harassing communications from Mitzie Circle.

Feb. 13

-Fleeing or attempting to elude, resisting arrest from the 10900 block of Alabama 119. An undisclosed amount of marijuana and a bong were confiscated.

-Property damage, criminal mischief second degree from the 9300 block of Alabama 119. A 2019 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Maylene Lane. A structure sustained $300 in damages.

-Phone scam from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle. $570 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Property damage from the 100 block of South Colonial Drive. Auto damages amounted to $50.

-Animal complaint from the 600 block of Ninth Street Southwest.

-Animal complaint from the 9600 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Hill Spun Road.

-Information report from the 900 block of U.S. 31.

Feb. 14

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 1000 block of Grande View Pass. A cash app card was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal trespass third degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Miscellaneous items valued at $278.78 were stolen.

-Found property from the 20 block of South Colonial Drive. Firearms valued at $250 were confiscated.

-Information report, trespassing notice from the 1500 block of Applegate Lane.

-Harassment from the 600 block of Shelby Farms Place.

-Harassment or harassing communications, criminal trespass third degree from the 1500 block of Applegate Lane. A Taurus firearm was confiscated.

Feb. 15

-Possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia from the 242-mile marker of I-65. Undisclosed amounts of marijuana, a firearm and equipment were confiscated.

-Domestic incident from the 2000 block of Diane Lane.

 

Calera

Feb. 5

-Failure to appear (three counts) from Alabama 25 and Old Ivy.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from U.S. 31 and Alabama 25.

-Theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-meth from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive.

Feb. 6

-Property damage from the 1400 block of Shelby County 87.

-Information report from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief second degree-damage to private property, theft of property-motor vehicle from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 400 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Property damage from the 1900 block of 16th Street.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from Alabama 70 and Shelby County 42.

-Failure to appear from the 1000 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

Feb. 7

-Agency assist from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Highview Way.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Union Station Drive.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 100 block of Municipal Drive.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, failure to appear from Smokey Road and Rossburg Drive.

Feb. 8

-Theft of property third degree from the 2100 block of Village Lane.

-Attempt to elude from I-65 North.

-DUI-any substance from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 86.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 8000 block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the 2100 block of Shelby County 16.

Feb. 9

-Information report-attempt to commit murder, other crimes; discharging firearm into occupied dwelling or vehicle from the 300 block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to business property, theft of property fourth degree from the 9300 block of Alabama 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to business property, theft of property fourth degree from the 9300 block of Alabama 25.

-Agency assist from the 40 block of Beverly Drive.

-Agency assist from the 40 block of Beverley Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue.

-Theft of property third degree from the 1000 block of 18th Street.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 3600 block of U.S. 31.

-Trespassed from property from the 500 block of Enclave Court.

-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from Eighth Avenue and 18th Street.

-Agency assist from U.S. 31 at Alabama 25.

Feb. 10

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 1000 block of Riviera Drive.

-Runaway from the 700 block of Merlin Drive.

-Criminal mischief first degree-damage to private property, theft of property first degree from the 13000 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Theft of property first degree from the 8100 block of U.S. 31.

-Death investigation from the 400 block of 17th Street.

-Drug paraphernalia from Stonebriar Drive.

Feb. 11

-Information report-felony child abuse from the 200 block of The Heights Drive.

-Theft of property fourth degree, theft of property second degree-firearms from the 2100 block of 20th Street.

-Theft of property first degree from the 1000 block of 13th Street.

-Failure to appear (four counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Incident from Savannah Lane.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Old Ivy Road.

Feb. 12

-Domestic violence third degree from the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

-Failure to appear (two counts) from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Feb. 13

-Public intoxication from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, DUI-alcohol from the 8000 block of U.S. 31.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 900 block of 10th Street.

-Failure to appear from the 10900 block of Alabama 25.

Feb. 14

-Harassment-simple assault from the 100 block of Hollow Court.

-Domestic incident from the 5000 block of Spring Creek Road.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 230-mile marker of I-65.

-Domestic incident from the 800 block of Ninth Avenue.

-Receiving stolen property second degree, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana second degree from the 900 block of 10th Street.

-Failure to pay for gasoline from the 11400 block of Alabama 25.

-Domestic incident from the 1800 block of Eighth Avenue.

-DUI-alcohol from Smokey Road and Shelby County 87.

-Harassment-simple assault from the 100 block of Poplar Loop.

-Unattended vehicle from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 42.

Feb. 15

-Public intoxication, resisting arrest, attempting to elude from the 60 block of Shelby County 304.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Oakwell Street.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of Glades Drive.

 

Helena

Feb. 7

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, license required, DUI-any substance from Shelby County 52 and Alabama 261.

Feb. 8

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon highway, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of hallucinogen, drug paraphernalia-first offense, criminal littering, property damage from Helena Road.

Feb. 9

-Industrial accident from the 500 block of Elm Street.

-Identity theft from the 6000 block of Woodvale Court.

-Shoplifting, trespass warning from Shelby County 17.

-Dissemination/display of child pornography from Shelby County 93.

-Domestic incident from Falliston Drive.

-Miscellaneous incident from Appleford Road.

Feb. 10

-Identity theft from Englewood Road.

-Property damage, damage to city property from Third Street.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Hillsboro Parkway.

Feb. 11

-Possession of marijuana second degree, using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution from Cahaba Club Drive.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Hillsboro Parkway.

Feb. 12

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Shelby County 95.

-Suicide attempt from Jackson Lane.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving from Saint Charles Drive.

-DUI-any substance, damage to city property from Third Street at Alabama 261.

Feb. 13

-Miscellaneous incident from an unspecified location in Helena.

Feb. 14

-DUI-alcohol, property damage, miscellaneous incident from the 2700 block of Bridlewood Parc Drive.

 

Montevallo

Feb. 10

-Dangerous drugs-Amphetamine-possess from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 1.20 grams, 5 baggies containing methamphetamine valued at $125.

-Dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana and weapons-unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person from Montevallo (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 264 grams, marijuana in mason jar and Taurus PT111 valued at $250.

Feb. 12

-Trespass warning from Oak Street (school/college).

-Larceny/theft-theft-from yards, less than $500 from Samford Street (residence/home). Stolen was a dining room table with two benches valued at $450.

-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a Shelby County road sign valued at $100.

Feb. 13

-Dangerous drugs-PDP drug paraphernalia-1st offense and dangerous drugs-POM 2 possession of marijuana from Highway 25 (highway/street). Confiscated was marijuana 18.00 grams and an Ajax container with secret compartment valued at $110.

-Assault-domestic-harassment-family from Graham Street (residence/home).

 

Pelham

Feb. 7

-Theft from the 2700 Block of Pelham Parkway (rental storage facility). Stolen, not recovered was car parts valued at $8,000.

Feb. 8

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was merchandise valued at $139.

-Criminal mischief from the 300 Block of Bearden Road (church/synagogue/temple). Destroyed/damaged was a mailbox valued at $150.

Feb. 9

-Theft from the 100 Block of Commerce Court (commercial/office building). Stolen, not recovered was mail valued at $0.

-Property damage from the 2000 Block of Huntley Parkway (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was car parts valued at $250.

Feb. 10

-Found property from the 1000 Block of Amphitheater Road (parking lot/garage). Recovered was keys, wallets, credit cards and cards valued at $144.

Feb. 11

-Breaking and entering from the 2100 Block of Chandabrook Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a gun, ammunition and holster valued at $290.

-Stolen property/rec from Commerce Boulevard and Commerce Circle (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a license plate valued at $0.

-Forgery from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $1,930.07.

Feb. 12

-Theft from the 1400 Block of Kelly Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a purse, makeup, license and credit card valued at $176.

Feb. 13

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen locally/recovered locally was merchandise valued at $290.91.

