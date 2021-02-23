expand
Ad Spot

February 23, 2021

FILE

UPDATE: I-65 repairs to cause potential delays Wednesday

By Staff Reports

Published 4:58 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS 

ALABASTER — Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) crews will perform asphalt paving repairs on Interstate 65 Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., weather permitting.

The planned repairs will take place at various locations between the Chilton-Shelby county line (just south of the 226-mile marker) and Alabaster Exit 238.

According to ALDOT, one lane of I-65 Northbound and Southbound will be closed during the aforementioned times. At least one travel lane will remain open in each direction at all times. All travel lanes will be re-opened by 3 p.m.

Motorists can expect delays during these operations. Motorists are also requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival and departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area.

ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this maintenance operation to improve Alabama’s roadways. For more information, visit Dot.state.al.us.

More News

Spoon & Ladle to cease wholesale operations

UPDATE: I-65 repairs to cause potential delays Wednesday

Montevallo Rotary Club to send six students to RYLA program

‘A well-loved woman:’ Family, former students, colleagues share fond memories of Barbara Belisle

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Business

Spoon & Ladle to cease wholesale operations

Alabaster Main Story

UPDATE: I-65 repairs to cause potential delays Wednesday

Montevallo

Montevallo Rotary Club to send six students to RYLA program

Montevallo

‘A well-loved woman:’ Family, former students, colleagues share fond memories of Barbara Belisle

Alabaster Main Story

Disc golf tourney nets $850 for veterans

280 Reporter

Breakthrough win: Chelsea makes first Final Four in school history

280 Main Story

Chelsea to hold pick-up-and-go Arbor Day event

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools participating in Be Kind Week

280 Main Story

Local parents seeking answers about band trip refunds

280 Main Story

Pelham’s Hipolito wins state title, others finish high at state tourney

Calera

Calera makes history, advances to 2nd Elite Eight in last four years

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain headed back to Elite Eight

280 Main Story

Spain Park makes it to 2nd straight Elite Eight

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High School celebrates CTE Month

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Siren Snuggles project to focus on law enforcement

Alabaster Main Story

C-Spire expanding internet to Alabaster, Helena and Pelham

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster surgeon has name attached to Mars Rover

Alabaster Main Story

Spain’s rape conviction, sentence appeal denied

280 Main Story

Chelsea City Council names Lee fire chief

280 Reporter

New assistant principals named for two Shelby County schools

Helena

Couple celebrates winter wedding in Old Town Helena

Business

Helena summer camp to offer horse riding lessons

Business

Helena Dunkin’ to open in early 2022

Business

Donation event collects clothes for abused women and children