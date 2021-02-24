expand
February 25, 2021

Kendall Williams has been named the Shelby County Manager of Tourism and Events and will serve as the next coordinator of the Leadership Shelby County Program. (Contributed)

Kendall Williams named county’s manager of tourism & events

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Kendall Williams has been named as the next Shelby County Manager of Tourism and Events—a newly created position within the county.

According to a press release, the new position will have three main areas of focus: Events planning and recruiting, marketing and branding, and coordination of the Leadership Shelby County program.

Williams will take over for former Leadership Shelby County Coordinator Carol Bruser, who recently announced her retirement.

“In her new role, Williams will be responsible for recruiting tourism events to Shelby County and the region that enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors as well as the marketing, branding and promotion of Shelby County initiatives, DiscoverShelby tourism initiatives and the various amenities and assets within the county,” the release read.

Williams has more than 17 years of experience in the event planning, marketing and community relations field. She most recently served as the Development and Community Relations Director for the Shelby County Schools Education Foundation under the Shelby County Schools Board of Education.

Her previous experience includes Community Liaison with America’s First Federal Credit Union, Business Development Representative with Mutual Savings Credit Union and Marketing Manager with Enterprise Car Sales.

Additionally, Williams is a 2012 graduate of Leadership Shelby County and has served on its board of directors since June 2012. As co-chair on several program class days, she has been responsible for the organization, agenda, volunteers and execution of each successful day.

As Executive Director, she will be responsible for the planning, coordination and implementation of both the adult and youth leadership programs.

Williams will begin the new role March 29.

