expand
Ad Spot

February 25, 2021

Paws in the Park will come to Pelham City Park on March 14. (File)

Pelham invites four-legged friends to city park

By Staff Reports

Published 2:05 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

PELHAM — Pelham City Park will play host to furry four-legged friends as they invite residents to bring their pets for Paws in the Park on March 14.

The event is designed to encourage residents to come out to the city park and have fun with different activities while also helping to support the Pelham Pet Pantry.

“We are excited to offer this outdoor, pet-friendly community event. We are working with the Pelham Pet Pantry and will be taking pet food donations to help support this wonderful non-profit in our community,” said Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Alicia Walters.

Pelham Pet Pantry is an organization that helps families with pets who might be struggling finically to provide food for their pets.

“The Pelham Recreation Center will be taking pet food donations  March 1-13, or you can bring your donation to the event,” Walters explained.

The pantry is currently seeking dry dog and cat food or canned dog and cat food for donations.

The event will have some activities for guests including a “fun walk” for people to spend some quality time with their pets. There will also be live music, a mini dog obedience demonstration, a drive-up vaccination clinic, a special appearance by Vivivenne Clair, “Pug Extraordinaire,” and plenty of vendors.

The event is free to attend and will run from 2-4 p.m. at Pelham City Park. Everyone is invited to bring their well-mannered pets for the fun.

For more information, contact Alicia Walters at awalters@pelhamalabama.gov or at 205-621-4773.

More News

Shelby County Schools shares remote learning plans for next school year

Kendall Williams named county’s manager of tourism & events

The will to win: Spain Park wins by one to advance to Final Four

Great Backyard Bird Count helps boost citizen science at OMSP

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools shares remote learning plans for next school year

280 Main Story

Kendall Williams named county’s manager of tourism & events

280 Main Story

The will to win: Spain Park wins by one to advance to Final Four

News

Great Backyard Bird Count helps boost citizen science at OMSP

News

Pelham invites four-legged friends to city park

280 Main Story

Barnes, SCSO say goodbye to another K9 partner

Helena

Helena resident becomes Shelby County’s first female Eagle Scout

Alabaster Main Story

Chubbfathers sees growth with food truck, plans for bigger location

Business

Spoon & Ladle to cease wholesale operations

Alabaster Main Story

UPDATE: I-65 repairs to cause potential delays Wednesday

Montevallo

Montevallo Rotary Club to send six students to RYLA program

Montevallo

‘A well-loved woman:’ Family, former students, colleagues share fond memories of Barbara Belisle

Alabaster Main Story

Disc golf tourney nets $850 for veterans

280 Reporter

Breakthrough win: Chelsea makes first Final Four in school history

280 Main Story

Chelsea to hold pick-up-and-go Arbor Day event

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools participating in Be Kind Week

280 Main Story

Local parents seeking answers about band trip refunds

280 Main Story

Pelham’s Hipolito wins state title, others finish high at state tourney

Calera

Calera makes history, advances to 2nd Elite Eight in last four years

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain headed back to Elite Eight

280 Main Story

Spain Park makes it to 2nd straight Elite Eight

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson High School celebrates CTE Month

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Siren Snuggles project to focus on law enforcement

Alabaster Main Story

C-Spire expanding internet to Alabaster, Helena and Pelham