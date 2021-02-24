Pelham invites four-legged friends to city park

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Pelham City Park will play host to furry four-legged friends as they invite residents to bring their pets for Paws in the Park on March 14.

The event is designed to encourage residents to come out to the city park and have fun with different activities while also helping to support the Pelham Pet Pantry.

“We are excited to offer this outdoor, pet-friendly community event. We are working with the Pelham Pet Pantry and will be taking pet food donations to help support this wonderful non-profit in our community,” said Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Alicia Walters.

Pelham Pet Pantry is an organization that helps families with pets who might be struggling finically to provide food for their pets.

“The Pelham Recreation Center will be taking pet food donations March 1-13, or you can bring your donation to the event,” Walters explained.

The pantry is currently seeking dry dog and cat food or canned dog and cat food for donations.

The event will have some activities for guests including a “fun walk” for people to spend some quality time with their pets. There will also be live music, a mini dog obedience demonstration, a drive-up vaccination clinic, a special appearance by Vivivenne Clair, “Pug Extraordinaire,” and plenty of vendors.

The event is free to attend and will run from 2-4 p.m. at Pelham City Park. Everyone is invited to bring their well-mannered pets for the fun.

For more information, contact Alicia Walters at awalters@pelhamalabama.gov or at 205-621-4773.