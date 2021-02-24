expand
February 25, 2021

Shelby County Schools will offer a remote learning option only for students entering the sixth through 12th grades for the 2021-2022 school year. (File)

Shelby County Schools shares remote learning plans for next school year

By Emily Sparacino

Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County Schools has released information regarding the district’s remote learning plans for students for the 2021-2022 school year.

SCS will not offer remote instruction to students in kindergarten through fifth grade, but Virtual Shelby, the district’s remote learning option, will be available for students entering the sixth through 12th grades, according to an email sent to parents on Feb. 24.

“We have had one of the most unprecedented years in education,” the email read. “Teachers have done a tremendous job of educating children in the midst of a pandemic. We want to provide you with information in a timely manner as we prepare for the 2021-2022 school year.”

Students in grades 6-12 will receive a one-page handout regarding Virtual Shelby when they receive course selection sheets.

Families are advised to review the information as all students will not be eligible to participate in Virtual Shelby.

The deadline for students in grades 6-12 to declare if they will participate in Traditional (in-person learning) or Virtual Shelby (remote learning) for the 2021-2022 school year is Friday, March 12.

This commitment will be part of the course selection process and is important in order to schedule students and staff schools appropriately.

Each student should complete and return the course selection form to the student’s home school.

As this is a hard deadline to declare Traditional or Virtual Shelby, all course selection forms should have a parent’s signature.

Students who do not return a course selection form by March 12 will be scheduled as a Traditional student.

Shelby County Schools shares remote learning plans for next school year

