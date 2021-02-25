expand
Ad Spot

February 25, 2021

2022 U.S. Senate race off and running

By Staff Reports

Published 5:55 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist

The timing of when Richard Shelby would retire from the United States Senate has been a contention of debate by political wags for years. Shelby was re-elected to his sixth term in 2016 and is now the longest-serving United States Senator in Alabama history.

But now that the senior Senator from Alabama made it official last week, the question is who will be that man or woman that Alabama voters will choose to replace him in the seat. Senate seats do not come open that often in the state so when they do there is usually a crowded field of candidates.

The state has changed a lot since Shelby was first elected to the Senate in 1986 as a Democrat. Shelby correctly saw the direction the state was heading and switched parties to become a Republican in 1994. Alabama has gone from a blue to a red state with all of its current statewide elected officials as members of the Republican Party.

And not only is the state run by a supermajority of Republican federal and state officials, but Alabama is considered one of the most conservative in the nation.

The election of Tommy Tuberville to the Senate in last year is illustrative of the politics that moves Alabama voters. Tuberville was able to handily defeat former Sen. Jeff Sessions, considered by many to be a conservative stalwart when he served. President Donald Trump’s popularity still holds a strong sway in this state and will no doubt be a factor in the race to replace Shelby.

Candidates know that to win a race of this nature will take months to raise the campaign funds to be successful. In addition, Alabama voters expect the personal touch, which means crisscrossing the entire state to ask for their vote.

Thus, while the general election is not until November of 2022, the campaigns will get up and running this spring for the long marathon to election day.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

More News

Taking a trip to Candy Land

2022 U.S. Senate race off and running

The redemption network

Celebrating Black history

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Community Columnists

Sewing a ministry to Morrison

Columbiana

Cancer fighter, multitasker and community helper

280 Main Story

Déjà vu: Oak Mountain headed to 2nd Final Four in a row

Columbiana

Cowboy Day to return for 13th year

News

PHS puts up new sign marking completion of traffic improvements

Lifestyles

Pelham Councilman Coram working for railway changes in the area

News

PHS students excel in Culinary Arts competition

News

Pelham Oaks student wins first place in state art exhibit 

News

Family Strong Friday provides biblical enrichment for parents and children 

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools shares remote learning plans for next school year

280 Main Story

Kendall Williams named county’s manager of tourism & events

280 Main Story

The will to win: Spain Park wins by one to advance to Final Four

News

Great Backyard Bird Count helps boost citizen science at OMSP

News

Pelham invites four-legged friends to city park

280 Main Story

Barnes, SCSO say goodbye to another K9 partner

Helena

Helena resident becomes Shelby County’s first female Eagle Scout

Alabaster Main Story

Chubbfathers sees growth with food truck, plans for bigger location

Business

Spoon & Ladle to cease wholesale operations

Alabaster Main Story

UPDATE: I-65 repairs to cause potential delays Wednesday

Montevallo

Montevallo Rotary Club to send six students to RYLA program

Montevallo

‘A well-loved woman:’ Family, former students, colleagues share fond memories of Barbara Belisle

Alabaster Main Story

Disc golf tourney nets $850 for veterans

280 Reporter

Breakthrough win: Chelsea makes first Final Four in school history

280 Main Story

Chelsea to hold pick-up-and-go Arbor Day event