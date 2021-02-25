expand
February 25, 2021

There will be something for all ages at this year’s Cowboy Day on Saturday, Feb. 27. (File)

Cowboy Day to return for 13th year

By Scott Mims

Published 12:06 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA — One might be tempted call it unlucky that the 13th annual Cowboy Day will be the first to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic (last year’s was held just before the pandemic hit), but the event’s coordinators feel anything but.

The annual event—which coincides with the Shelby County Cattlemen’s Association Rodeo—returns to Columbiana on Saturday, Feb. 27 with all the festivities set to start at 9 a.m.

“Cowboy Day began as a means of promoting the Shelby County Cattlemen’s Rodeo,” said event coordinator Ali Payne. “As the event grew, it became bigger and grew into an event all its own.”

This year, like most other events, Cowboy Day will take place primarily at Old Mill Square Park. Visitors will find vendors set up at the park all day, in addition to a chili chuck wagon, live music, mechanical bull and much more.

Entertainment for this year will be Ella Langley from 10-11:30 a.m. and the Cam Spinks Band from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Spinks is known for being a past contestant on the popular TV show The Voice.

Activities for the day include a tractor show (9 a.m.), cowboy skits (9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.), forging demonstrations (10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.), corn hole tournament (10 a.m. and 1 p.m.) the traditional Wild West Shootout on Main Street (11:45 a.m.) the Cowboy Day Parade down Main Street (high noon; lineup in the field by Brown Lumber at 11:30) and a hobby horse tournament (1 p.m.).

Payne said she is looking forward to the hobby horse tournament, which is primarily a children’s race for which registration begins at 10:30 a.m. in the city tent.

“It’s always fun to watch kids race the stick horse race,” Payne said.

In lieu of the traditional chili cookoff is the “Chili Chuck Wagon,” to allow for adherence to COVID guidelines, but everyone can still get a taste.

“We will cook over an open fire and give away samples to people,” Payne said, adding that Dale Lucas will be cooking, and the chili sponsor for Cowboy Day is Clements Family Vacation Rentals.

Meanwhile, the Cattlemen’s Rodeo enters its 33rd year and will be broken up into three shows for 2021 to allow for social distancing. The schedule is Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. and again Saturday evening at 7 p.m. All shows will take place at the Columbiana Exhibition Center. For tickets, visit Rodeoticket.com/rodeos/shelby-county-cattlemens-rodeo/2021/tickets.

“A lot of our riders in the parade participate in the rodeo,” Payne said. “Last year they sold out both of their shows, so I hope they can do that again this year.”

Cowboy Day to return for 13th year

