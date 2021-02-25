expand
Ad Spot

February 25, 2021

Pelham First Baptist Church provided an opportunity for parents and their children to come together for a night of family fun to help them grow through biblical enrichment. (Contributed)

Family Strong Friday provides biblical enrichment for parents and children 

By Alec Etheredge

Published 6:38 am Thursday, February 25, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — Families came together on Friday, Feb. 19 at First Baptist Church of Pelham to celebrate the importance of the family unit as well as learn biblical lessons and have fun together at Family Strong Friday.

The event was very popular as it saw a wide array of families come out to be together and participate in the faith-based fun that the church had in store for the event.

FBC’s Director of Preschool and Children’s Ministries Jonathan Williams said that the event was planned with the idea of giving parents the tools necessary to be good stewards of faith for their children so they could provide good discipleship and raise well-informed Christian children.

“Because of COVID-19 and other things, there is a shifting emphasis away from traditional ministry more to an emphasis on partnering with parents for the discipleship of children,” Williams said.

The event was free for families and was set up in a way where each family would be at their own table together safely socially distanced from others, so that everyone could be safe while still in the company of others.

Parents and children brought their bibles and were given worksheets and information that provided easy and helpful ways to communicate the lessons presented in the Bible. It was all done in way that was easily understandable for children.

Williams said these activities taught a method of discipleship to parents, which essentially gave them the tools to do bible studies in their own homes.

Aside from the educational aspect of Family Strong Fridays, there were also a number of fun activities that just gave parents an opportunity to spend real quality time with their kids and enjoy the pizza that was provided for each group.

More News

PHS puts up new sign marking completion of traffic improvements

Pelham Councilman Coram working for railway changes in the area

PHS students excel in Culinary Arts competition

Pelham Oaks student wins first place in state art exhibit 

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

PHS puts up new sign marking completion of traffic improvements

Lifestyles

Pelham Councilman Coram working for railway changes in the area

News

PHS students excel in Culinary Arts competition

News

Pelham Oaks student wins first place in state art exhibit 

News

Family Strong Friday provides biblical enrichment for parents and children 

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools shares remote learning plans for next school year

280 Main Story

Kendall Williams named county’s manager of tourism & events

280 Main Story

The will to win: Spain Park wins by one to advance to Final Four

News

Great Backyard Bird Count helps boost citizen science at OMSP

News

Pelham invites four-legged friends to city park

280 Main Story

Barnes, SCSO say goodbye to another K9 partner

Helena

Helena resident becomes Shelby County’s first female Eagle Scout

Alabaster Main Story

Chubbfathers sees growth with food truck, plans for bigger location

Business

Spoon & Ladle to cease wholesale operations

Alabaster Main Story

UPDATE: I-65 repairs to cause potential delays Wednesday

Montevallo

Montevallo Rotary Club to send six students to RYLA program

Montevallo

‘A well-loved woman:’ Family, former students, colleagues share fond memories of Barbara Belisle

Alabaster Main Story

Disc golf tourney nets $850 for veterans

280 Reporter

Breakthrough win: Chelsea makes first Final Four in school history

280 Main Story

Chelsea to hold pick-up-and-go Arbor Day event

280 Reporter

Hoover City Schools participating in Be Kind Week

280 Main Story

Local parents seeking answers about band trip refunds

280 Main Story

Pelham’s Hipolito wins state title, others finish high at state tourney

Calera

Calera makes history, advances to 2nd Elite Eight in last four years