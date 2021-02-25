PHS puts up new sign marking completion of traffic improvements

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — After months of work, the improvements to Pelham High School’s traffic flow were completed, marked by the installation of a new sign welcoming parents, teachers and students to the school.

PHS Principal Kim Kiel said that the improvements were essential for the school and have already had a noticeable affect at the school.

“With the reversal of traffic, we have the benefit of several things, mainly not having everyone going into the same entrance for the same thing,” Kiel said. “Now, we have new pick up and drop off patterns that have made everything much easier.”

These patterns included having different entrances for students being dropped off, busses entering and exiting the school and for students who drive to school.

The new sign was an added benefit because it provides a main focal point so it is obvious from the road where the entrance is, and it is very beautiful and well constructed.

The new sign sits off Bearden Road at the new entrance to the school and is atop stacked stone. In the school’s signature green color, the sign has Pelham’s ‘P’ logo circled with the words Pelham High School wrapping around the logo and Home of the Panthers under that.

Moving forward, Kiel said more improvements are expected to be at the high school.

“Our board of education has an exterior landscaping bid to finalize a project that will update the aesthetics with shrubs and landscape,” Kiel said. “The board is working on this to further improve the aesthetics of our campus.”

Kiel added that there would also be additional improvements, including updating the media and counseling center as well as restrooms and lobbies.

Kiel expressed her love and appreciation for the school board and Superintendent Dr. Scott Coefield.

“There is nothing better than having the support of your board and the superintendent always looking for ways to provide opportunities for improvement for our students. I believe we are extremely fortunate,” Kiel said.