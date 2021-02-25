expand
February 25, 2021

Taking a trip to Candy Land

By Staff Reports

Published 5:57 pm Thursday, February 25, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS / Editorial 

It’s a dream for many kids. To be thrust into a board game that they love to play. That dream became a reality for students at Greystone Elementary on Monday, Feb. 8.

The PTA at the school worked tirelessly over the weekend to transform the school’s halls into the famous board game, Candy Land. When the students arrived that next Monday morning, they didn’t walk into Greystone Elementary, instead, they entered Candy Land.

Entering the school, the students were greeted by the Candy Land sign before walking their way through their sweet new school, passing Peppermint Forrest, the Gumdrop Mountains, Lollipop Woods, Molasses Swamp and so many other famous sites on their way to see King Kandy at Candy Castle.

Yes, there was some learning along the way, but during the tumultuous last year the students and teachers have faced due to COVID-19, there was also plenty of deserved fun.

We’ve never been through a time quite like this, almost seeming like an alternate reality at some points since last March, so why not take the students on a trip to a more pleasant place.

This school year, many of the normal and fun activities the kids usually participate in have been canceled due to the unusual circumstances surrounding this year.

Out of the story, not only were the kids deserving of the sweet transformation, but it continued to show what teachers and others continue to do to make sure students are enjoying themselves as much as possible during a difficult time.

Not only did the PTA work from 4-11 p.m. that Friday, but they came back on Saturday and Sunday to finish decorations, while teachers at the school have extended the decorations into their classroom, also incorporating Candy Land into their lesson plans.

The students were blown away by the school’s transformation, grinning through their masks all day. What kid wouldn’t be excited about spending a day in a place called Candy Land?

What’s even better? They get to stay there until the end of February.

During a year that has left such a bitter taste in our mouths, it’s nice to see such a sweet moment.

