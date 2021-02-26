Calera Walmart listed as COVID-19 vaccine location

By SCOTT MIMS / Staff Writer

CALERA — The Calera Walmart Supercenter is now a COVID-19 vaccine provider location, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Dashboard online.

The store, located at 5100 U.S. 31, is the first Walmart in Shelby County to carry the vaccine starting Friday, Feb. 26. The store will receive approximately 100 doses per week starting out. Eligible residents may check availability and schedule appointments when available at Walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to reach as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts, and second, to ensure equitable vaccine distribution across the communities we serve,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health and Wellness, for Walmart, in a press release. “We have focused most of our events in medically underserved neighborhoods, and we are proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine in these communities. We will continue to engage within our communities to find new ways to reach additional customers with our vaccination programs as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

According to the press release, Walmart “selected many of the new locations after an analysis of area demographics, local health needs and gaps in critical access to medical services, to pinpoint communities where Walmart can make the greatest impact for populations most in need.”

In addition, the community vaccine events will take place at 43 locations across 18 states, including drive-thru locations in Walmart parking lots, in-store and across several offsite locations in partnership with community organizations.

It is not currently known how many doses will be available at the Calera location, or for how long.

“The demand for vaccine continues to greatly exceed supply,” according to the ADPH. “Sites listed have a limited supply of vaccine.”

Walmart will provide updates on its role in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout at Corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine. The ADPH dashboard may be viewed at Alpublichealth.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=d84846411471404c83313bfe7ab2a367.