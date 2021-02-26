Montevallo to hold 2021 Arbor Day event Feb. 27

MONTEVALLO – The 2021 Montevallo Arbor Day event will be structured differently than in previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents will still have access to free tree seedlings.

The Montevallo Arbor and Beautification Board will hold the socially-distanced event on Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Montevallo Recycling Center.

“We will not be having the drawings for potted trees and plants, and we won’t have any of the mulch or top soil to give away either,” Montevallo Arbor and Beautification Board Chairman John McKinnon said. “This will be a self-serve event where we will simply put bare root seedlings out on tables and let people come by between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and pick them up.”

The trees available should include pecan, redbud, dogwood, ginkgo biloba, magnolia, several types of oak and American snowbell, according to the Facebook event description.

The Montevallo Recycling Center is located at 1120 Overland Road.