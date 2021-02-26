expand
Ad Spot

February 26, 2021

Shelby County Schools released a statement on Feb. 25 confirming it will issue refunds to Chelsea band parents for a trip canceled because of COVID-19 last spring. (File)

Shelby County Schools to refund parents’ money from canceled band trip

By Emily Sparacino

Published 9:41 am Friday, February 26, 2021

Shelby County Schools will provide refunds to the parents of local band students for a canceled out-of-state trip last spring.

Band parents from Chelsea Middle and Chelsea High schools will receive refunds from the school district for a band trip to Orlando, Florida, that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement issued by SCS on Feb. 25.

The update comes after months of uncertainty regarding the refunds, which were expected to come from the Florida-based travel company the district used to coordinate the trip.

“The school district is contacting parents by mail to offer the refunds after making several unsuccessful attempts to get the money refunded by Musical Destinations, the travel company which the band program used to arrange the trip,” the statement read.

When the trip was canceled, parents like Chelsea’s Joe Frost assumed they would be refunded their money. But almost a year later, they were still waiting and wondering what happened to it.

“It’s a lot of money,” said Frost, whose son James was a senior in Chelsea High School’s marching band last year. He and other parents had paid the full amount – about $800 per student – to the school prior to the trip being canceled shortly before the departure date, and the school then submitted payment to Musical Destinations. “We’re talking about a large amount of money. Where did that money go, and why can’t they refund the money?”

In the summer, Frost said CHHS notified parents it had emptied the band boosters account and divided the funds among all of the band parents to provide partial refunds, which ended up totaling about $65 per student. But the question of when parents would receive the rest of their refunds remained.

“After repeated unsuccessful attempts, the executive leadership team has decided to refund all parents what they have paid Musical Destinations for the Orlando band trip,” Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Chief Financial Officer John Gwin wrote in a letter to parents.

Attempts to reach the owner of Musical Destinations for comment have been unsuccessful.

Gwin said the district waited to make the refunds to parents because it was pursuing all available options before making the refund from the district’s general fund.

The district will continue to seek reimbursement from Musical Destinations to replace the money being used from the general fund for the parent refunds, Gwin said.

More News

Why is Shelby County struggling to get vaccines?

Commission approves incentives for biotech company’s expansion

UM Environmental Studies receives $15k grant

UM naming stage in memory of Luker

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Why is Shelby County struggling to get vaccines?

280 Reporter

Commission approves incentives for biotech company’s expansion

Montevallo

UM Environmental Studies receives $15k grant

Montevallo

UM naming stage in memory of Luker

Calera

Local Main Street directors share updates with business leaders

Montevallo

Montevallo to hold 2021 Arbor Day event Feb. 27

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to refund parents’ money from canceled band trip

Community Columnists

Sewing a ministry to Morrison

Columbiana

Cancer fighter, multitasker and community helper

280 Main Story

Déjà vu: Oak Mountain headed to 2nd Final Four in a row

Columbiana

Cowboy Day to return for 13th year

News

PHS puts up new sign marking completion of traffic improvements

Lifestyles

Pelham Councilman Coram working for railway changes in the area

News

PHS students excel in Culinary Arts competition

News

Pelham Oaks student wins first place in state art exhibit 

News

Family Strong Friday provides biblical enrichment for parents and children 

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools shares remote learning plans for next school year

280 Main Story

Kendall Williams named county’s manager of tourism & events

280 Main Story

The will to win: Spain Park wins by one to advance to Final Four

News

Great Backyard Bird Count helps boost citizen science at OMSP

News

Pelham invites four-legged friends to city park

280 Main Story

Barnes, SCSO say goodbye to another K9 partner

Helena

Helena resident becomes Shelby County’s first female Eagle Scout

Alabaster Main Story

Chubbfathers sees growth with food truck, plans for bigger location