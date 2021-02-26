expand
Ad Spot

February 26, 2021

A $15,000 grant will support free environmental education programs to Title 1 schools in Shelby, Bibb and Chilton counties.

UM Environmental Studies receives $15k grant

By Staff Reports

Published 1:08 pm Friday, February 26, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Montevallo’s Studies Program has received a $15,000 grant from the Daniel Foundation of Alabama to support the University’s efforts to deliver free environmental education programs to Title 1 schools in Shelby, Bibb and Chilton counties.

The Daniel Foundation supports effective organizations and programs throughout the state that are focused on building a healthy and well-educated population, living in a vibrant community.

The grant will help ensure UM’s environmental education programs are accessible to every student in the region surrounding the University. By exposing students to nature, UM’s environmental studies programs seek to increase attentional capacity, positive emotions and ability to reflect on life problems, which can help close achievement gaps inside the classrooms.

UM’s environmental education programs connect area youth with nature to foster a generation of environmental citizens and leaders.

“We want to help close both the nature access and the achievement gaps by offering high-quality environmental educational experiences to students in this underserved region. While our best option is full-day environmental education field trips, we are working on developing virtual activities as well as outdoor, socially-distanced programs that can be offered on the school grounds,” said Dr. Susan Caplow, associate professor of environmental studies and coordinator of UM’s Environmental Studies Program. “As the COVID situation is constantly evolving, we plan to remain flexible on the exact format of programs we offer.”

More News

Why is Shelby County struggling to get vaccines?

Commission approves incentives for biotech company’s expansion

UM Environmental Studies receives $15k grant

UM naming stage in memory of Luker

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Why is Shelby County struggling to get vaccines?

280 Reporter

Commission approves incentives for biotech company’s expansion

Montevallo

UM Environmental Studies receives $15k grant

Montevallo

UM naming stage in memory of Luker

Calera

Local Main Street directors share updates with business leaders

Montevallo

Montevallo to hold 2021 Arbor Day event Feb. 27

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to refund parents’ money from canceled band trip

Community Columnists

Sewing a ministry to Morrison

Columbiana

Cancer fighter, multitasker and community helper

280 Main Story

Déjà vu: Oak Mountain headed to 2nd Final Four in a row

Columbiana

Cowboy Day to return for 13th year

News

PHS puts up new sign marking completion of traffic improvements

Lifestyles

Pelham Councilman Coram working for railway changes in the area

News

PHS students excel in Culinary Arts competition

News

Pelham Oaks student wins first place in state art exhibit 

News

Family Strong Friday provides biblical enrichment for parents and children 

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools shares remote learning plans for next school year

280 Main Story

Kendall Williams named county’s manager of tourism & events

280 Main Story

The will to win: Spain Park wins by one to advance to Final Four

News

Great Backyard Bird Count helps boost citizen science at OMSP

News

Pelham invites four-legged friends to city park

280 Main Story

Barnes, SCSO say goodbye to another K9 partner

Helena

Helena resident becomes Shelby County’s first female Eagle Scout

Alabaster Main Story

Chubbfathers sees growth with food truck, plans for bigger location