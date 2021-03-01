expand
March 1, 2021

Gwendolyn Eddings Mitchell

By Staff Reports

Published 2:02 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

Gwendolyn Eddings Mitchell
Montevallo

It is with deep sadness that the family of Gwendolyn Eddings Mitchell, age 91 of Montevallo, announces her passing on Sunday, Feb. 28 in Alabaster.

She was born in Piper on May 12, 1929, where she spent most of her younger years. Most of her married life was spent in Marvel, until the early 60’s when the family moved to Aldridge.  Mrs. Mitchell was the lunchroom manager at Montevallo High School for many years where she was known as Mama Gwen and was famous for her homemade rolls and her peanut butter cookies.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eulas Mitchell; parents, O. F. and Mattie Sims Eddings; brother, Lennis Eddings; and sisters, Margaret Lewis and JoAnn Wright.

She is survived by and will be lovingly remembered and missed by her children, Anita Mitchell Williams, Eulas Glenn Mitchell (Marie), and special daughter, Brenda Walters.

She was known by many as “Granny”, especially her grandchildren, Kelly Chapman, Paige Pearson and Christina Hungerford; and great grandchildren, Brooke, Cloie and Matt Chapman, Addison Pearson and Jack Hungerford.

The family would like to extend a special thanks and their heartfelt gratitude to the Gardens of Pelham, Premier Assisted Living, Shelby Baptist Hospital, Shelby Senior Care and Shelby Ridge Nursing Home.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 4 at 1 p.m. at Montevallo City Cemetery with her granddaughter, Paige Pearson, to officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Montevallo Fire Department, 4560 Hwy 119, Montevallo, AL 35115 or Big Oak Ranch, Inc., PO Box 507, Springville, AL 35146.

