March 1, 2021

The Montevallo City Council passed a revised animal control ordinance and presented proclamations to the family members of two residents, the late Deloris Cross Evans and the late Barbara Mayweather Belisle, on Feb. 22. (File)

Montevallo Council passes revised animal control ordinance

By Emily Sparacino

Published 3:01 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo City Council passed a revised animal control ordinance at its Feb. 22 meeting.

The ordinance amends Chapter 4, Article II of Montevallo’s municipal code and seeks to improve the city’s ability “to protect the health and welfare of animals” living in the community.

The work on the ordinance began during the previous Council’s tenure when a group of concerned citizens conducted public forums and solicited public and city staff input regarding possible changes to city codes.

A motion to adopt an amended animal control ordinance at a Council meeting in November 2020 died because of a lack of a second.

During citizen participation at the Feb. 22 meeting, two residents spoke in favor of the ordinance, including former City Councilman Arthur Herbert.

“I’ve worked a lot on the animal control ordinance, and I support it,” Herbert said. “Hopefully, we’ve got it to the point where everyone on the Council can see the purpose and understand the need for it. It really gives us the tools that we don’t have now to be able to take care of animals in the way we take care of people.”

The Council also presented proclamations to the families of the late Deloris Cross Evans and the late Barbara Belisle for their dedication to the Montevallo community.

Evans worked as a teacher at ABC Day Care and Kindergarten in Homewood for many years and was known for encouraging people with her “kind words and soft voice,” her proclamation read.

Belisle was a teacher at Montevallo High School for 28 years, in addition to being a published author, and was known as kind, loving, gentle, humble and an inspiration for students, according to her proclamation.

The Council entered into executive session at 6:20 p.m. to discuss the terms of a property lease and an economic incentive package, and returned roughly an hour later to adjourn the regular meeting.

