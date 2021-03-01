SCS to hold kindergarten pre-enrollment in April
FROM STAFF REPORTS
Shelby County Schools will hold kindergarten pre-enrollment online April 7 and April 8 for the 2021-2022 school year.
The following items will need to be uploaded before registration can be completed for a child:
- A photo ID for the enrolling parent or legal guardian
- Proof of age (i.e. birth certificate)
- Valid Alabama immunization form (referred to as a “blue form”)
- Proof of residence. All parents or legal guardians will be required to provide two of the following current residence verification documents prior to the start of the new school year: recent mortgage statement, property deed, property tax record, apartment lease, recent utilities.
- Proof of custody (if applicable, a copy of the court order must be supplied to the school)
- Social Security number (voluntary)
Visit the SCS website, Shelbyed.k12.al.us for information regarding online registration and forms.