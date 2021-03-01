expand
March 1, 2021

The University of Montevallo is announcing new cyber tuition rates for graduate programs, as well as reduced summer tuition rates. (Contributed)

UM announces cyber tuition for graduate programs

By Staff Reports

Published 9:00 am Monday, March 1, 2021

Out-of-state students who enroll in the University of Montevallo’s online graduate programs beginning with the 2021-2022 academic year will pay the same as in-state graduate students, as a result of the University’s new cyber tuition rates.

The University’s Board of Trustees approved the cyber tuition rates during its Feb. 12 meeting.

As a result of the cyber tuition rates, students who are enrolled in all-online graduate courses through UM’s Stephens College of Business or College of Education & Human Development will pay the same tuition as in-state graduate students, whether they are in-state or out-of-state.

To learn more about UM’s graduate studies programs, visit Montevallo.edu/graduate-studies.

Cyber tuition is the latest effort in the University’s ongoing commitment to providing a high-quality education at an affordable price.

UM’s tuition has been frozen since the 2018-2019 academic year, and will remain the same through at least the end of the 2021-2022 academic year.

The University has also reduced its summer tuition rates for multiple years, and will continue to offer reduced summer tuition rates to students this year.

To apply for UM’s undergraduate and graduate programs and take advantage of the University’s focus on affordability and high quality, visit Montevallo.edu/apply.

