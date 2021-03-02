Alabaster CityFest 2021 canceled amid ongoing pandemic concerns

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Arts Council has announced the cancellation of Alabaster CityFest 2021, which was to be held on June 5 on the grounds of Thompson High School, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Much planning and promotion is required in intervening weeks to make CityFest the success it has been traditionally.

“Though we had hoped to return in June 2021, there are still significant roadblocks to hosting successful events in the coming months, especially from a planning perspective,” Alabaster Arts Council President Adam Moseley said. “We may be much further along in recovering from the pandemic by June, but CityFest preparation takes many months, and the COVID-19 crisis hasn’t allowed us to move forward with concrete plans.”

Social distancing guidelines and recommendations for crowds and capacity are also impediments to return, especially given the expectation of crowd size at this event.

“Some events are ticketed and allow for social distancing and capacity measures, but we are determined to keep the event free and available to everyone, so that makes capacity an issue,” said Arts Council Vice President Jamie Cole, who also works with media and artist relations for the event. “Promotion time is limited from a media standpoint, and many artists just aren’t booking events of this type right now, limiting our potential for headlining acts.”

The Alabaster Arts Council has long been committed to producing a festival that is successful for both the community and sponsors.

The Council believes the best path to success for the festival is to redirect energies to planning for Alabaster CityFest 2022, as well as potential events in the fall of 2021, if planning and lead time allow.

“To our sponsors, vendors and partners, we are grateful for your continued commitment to the Alabaster Arts Council and Alabaster CityFest, and look forward to working with you all again for other events that are made possible by your support, and the festival in 2022,” Arts Council Vice President Camille Herron said.

The date set for CityFest 2022 is June 4.

Meanwhile, the Alabaster Arts Council will be announcing support grants for Alabaster City Schools’ elementary and intermediate schools in the coming weeks, as well as its annual Alabaster Arts Council Scholarship winners for high school graduates entering arts programs in college.

For the community and for those looking forward to this event, the Alabaster Arts Council asks for continued support for sponsors in this difficult time.

Watch the website at Alabastercityfest.com for further updates.