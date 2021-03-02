expand
March 3, 2021

Arrest reports for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 7:26 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 15-22:

Alabaster

Feb. 15

-Genaro Martinez-Ventura, 26, of Montevallo, alias warrant, capias warrant (three counts).

Feb. 18

-Ronald Alexander Bady, 62, of Selma, DUI-alcohol.

-Fredisha Lynn Joseph, 35, of Ensley, Alabama, failure to appear, capias warrant.

Feb. 19

-Robert Lee Jackson Jr., 25, of Birmingham, receiving stolen property first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 20

-Kenneth Steven Towns, 35, of Wetumpka, Alabama, receiving stolen property second degree.

-Roger Dale Glass II, 33, of Columbiana, alias warrant, capias warrant.

Feb. 21

-Terrence Larail Bunkley, 42, of Alabaster, dangerous drugs.

-Moises Gonzalez Mejia, 26, of Maylene, DUI-alcohol.

Feb. 22

-Ricardo Flores Martinez, 26, of Alabaster, DUI-alcohol.

 

Calera

Feb. 15

-Francis R. Harris, 22, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict.

Feb. 17

-Michael Jason Pearson, 42, of Brierfield, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Derick Deandre James, 29, of Calera, DUI-alcohol, attempting to elude, resisting arrest, open container.

Feb. 18

-Keela Diane Holliman, 34, of Columbiana, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Jalon Jerod Talton, 21, of Clanton, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Zachary Ryan Able, 21, of Calera, failure to appear.

-Roger Dale Glass II, 33, of Wilsonville, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Robert Lee Horn, 35, of Calera, resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, failure to appear.

Feb. 19

-Paula Darlene Lee, 50, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine.

-Kenneth Michael Francis, 38, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine.

 

Harpersville

Jan. 2

-Kevin Williamson, 44, of Selma, warrant-ours.

-Shavonn Torbert, 30, of Childersburg, warrant-ours.

Jan. 10

-Rebecca Tanner, 33, of Columbiana, warrant-ours.

Jan. 12

-Dallas Holmes, 33, of Vincent, DUI-leaving scene.

Jan. 13

-John Palochick, 46, of Birmingham, warrant-ours.

-Casey Perryman, 31, of Columbiana, warrant-ours.

Jan. 14

-Vivian Green, 48, of Pell City, Alabama, DUI / giving false information.

Jan. 15

-Christina Graves, 37, of Helena, warrant-ours.

Jan. 16

-Zachary James, 26, of Sylacauga, warrant-ours.

Jan. 18

-Michael Stanley, 18, of Huntsville, DUI.

Jan. 22

-Sharquetta Turner, 30, of Birmingham, warrant-ours.

Jan. 27

-Joseph Smith, 40, of Harpersville, warrant-ours.

Jan. 28

-Vontavious Green, 22, of Dadeville, warrant-ours.

Jan. 29

-Dontrell Calhoun, 22-disorderly conduct.

 

Helena

Feb. 16

-Jeremiah Keith Perryman, 26, failure to appear/bail jumping misdemeanor.

-Jeffrey Wayne Wooten, 55, failure to appear/bail jumping misdemeanor.

Feb. 20

-Colby Preston Fowler, 24, DUI-alcohol.

-Chance Wayne Fowler, 19, public intoxication, minor in possession of alcohol.

-Kevin James Williams, 41, DUI-controlled substance.

-Rex Alan Clay, 58, DUI-alcohol.

-Leah Amy Burnett, 51, DUI-alcohol.

Feb. 21

-Cory Lavon Thomas, 33, DUI-alcohol.

-Caleb McClinton King, 27, failure to appear/bail jumping misdemeanor.

 

Montevallo

Feb. 16

-Kelsea Donyelle Shockley, public peace-HC harassing communications.

-Chad Ryan Shockley, public peace-HC harassing communications.

Feb. 20

-Nathaniel Hill, PI-appears in public place under influence.

-Cadell Orenthia McCain, agency assist arrest.

-Jeffrey Rush Curry, PI-appears in public place under influence.

 

Pelham

Feb. 14

-Margarito Romero, 50, of Harlingen, Texas, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance.

-James Pilkinton, 41, of Pelham, domestic violence third degree-simple assault.

Feb. 15

-Luciano Aguilar, 45, of Birmingham, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance.

Feb. 16

-Jeremiah Perryman, 26, of Pelham, operating vehicle with expired tag, speeding, failure or refusal to display insurance.

Feb. 17

-Sterlin Meads, 21, of Hoover, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person, improper passing on right.

-Justin Whiten, 33, of Odenville, Alabama, foreign felony arrest-awaiting extradition.

-Matthew Rickert, 33, of Birmingham, foreign felony arrest-awaiting extradition.

Feb. 18

-Thomas King, 26, of Gadsden, Alabama, speed above 70 mph on Interstate highway.

-Steven Weaver, 48, of Hueytown, Alabama, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance.

Feb. 19

-Austin Lucas, 21, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree.

-John May, 37, of Birmingham, public intoxication.

Feb. 20

-Khalea Jackson, 22, of Vestavia Hills, speeding, failure to register vehicle.

-Claudio Cruz, 43, of Pelham, no seat belt, driving without first obtaining license.

-Tahja Gaines, 21, of Bessemer, Alabama, speeding.

