Coworking space launches in Pelham

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM — A new coworking office space called Workspace is hoping to help businesses and individuals have access to professional office and workspace settings that they might not be able to currently access.

Workspace, a new spot that recently opened and offers many different office-like settings, is hoping to help everyone they can, but especially those working in professional jobs that have been stuck at home due to the ongoing pandemic.

“With a lot of people working from home and getting tired of that. It gives people a place to go to get that professional atmosphere,” said Workspace Executive Assistant Sally Shaver. “They can do a big presentation, have a team meeting or just focus time. We will be able to provide a space to go that isn’t a coffee shop. “

Shaver said that they noticed that many people on the Oak Mountain side of Pelham do not have anything like this available and might force them to drive further away, which is another area they hope to assist with.

Workspace will have a variety of options available for customers, including an open coworking space, private offices for businesses, reserved desks and meeting rooms for presentations and other business.

“We have six private offices and then a few offices with a couple desks that can be team offices or reserved desks for individuals,” Shaver said. “We also have two meeting spaces, a standard conference room that seats 12 and has all of the things you need for a successful video or phone conference.”

The pricing scale depends on what people are looking for, it will vary based on daily, weekly or monthly usage and the type of space you are using.

Shaver said that Workspace held a soft opening at the end of February and is now taking appointments for its different spaces.

More information about Workspace and the services they will offer can be found at WorkspaceBirmingham.com.