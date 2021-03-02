expand
March 3, 2021

Marriages for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 7:16 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Feb. 15-19:

-Marco Antonio Gutierrez Molina to Karen Melissa Miron Mendoza.

-Jacob Cody Griffin to Olivia Danielle Lenn.

-Chad Aaron Clemmons to Katrina Ann Weems.

-Alexandria Laine White to Austin Lee Morriss.

-Parth P. Bhagat to Ankita J. Patel.

-James Miller Cox to Kali Melissa Barney.

-Bradley Steven Boy to Beverly Dawn Musial.

-John Brinson Carver to Breanna Rain Riser.

-Nicholas Hunter Rich to Shana Lynn Colburn.

-Kyle Jerrod Willis to McKenzie Rae Middleton.

-Cornelius Dixon to Louise Sadattras Duncan.

-Andrew Oliver McGehee to Lindsey Caroline McMahon.

-Kirby Elizabeth Grace to Eli David Alexander.

-Sedric Lemonte Warren to Taylor Madison Lagrone.

Arrest reports for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

Police reports for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

Arrest reports for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

Police reports for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

