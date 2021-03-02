Marriages for the week of Feb. 28, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Feb. 15-19:
-Marco Antonio Gutierrez Molina to Karen Melissa Miron Mendoza.
-Jacob Cody Griffin to Olivia Danielle Lenn.
-Chad Aaron Clemmons to Katrina Ann Weems.
-Alexandria Laine White to Austin Lee Morriss.
-Parth P. Bhagat to Ankita J. Patel.
-James Miller Cox to Kali Melissa Barney.
-Bradley Steven Boy to Beverly Dawn Musial.
-John Brinson Carver to Breanna Rain Riser.
-Nicholas Hunter Rich to Shana Lynn Colburn.
-Kyle Jerrod Willis to McKenzie Rae Middleton.
-Cornelius Dixon to Louise Sadattras Duncan.
-Andrew Oliver McGehee to Lindsey Caroline McMahon.
-Kirby Elizabeth Grace to Eli David Alexander.
-Sedric Lemonte Warren to Taylor Madison Lagrone.