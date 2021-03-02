expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

Conner McDonald with Pelham Troop 404 is installing a flag pole for the Pelham Senior Center as his Eagle Scout project. (File)

Pelham Scout looks to add flagpole to senior center

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter 

PELHAM — Conner McDonald is currently working toward his Eagle project as a member of Pelham Troop 404, which will see him help construct and install a flagpole at the Pelham Senior Center.

McDonald said that he picked this project after talking with Barry Blount from the Matthew Blount American Legion Post 555, who had talked with the troop about how important having this at the center would be for local veterans and the group.

“Barry Blount contacted my troop, Troop 404, and expressed that they wanted to install a flagpole there so that they can have some of their ceremonies for veterans that have died and for meetings in the summer time,” McDonald explained. “In talking with Mr. Blount, I felt like it would impact him on a personal level and for the American Legion as well.”

McDonald is currently raising funds and trying to reach out to local companies who can assist with the construction so that he can begin working on the project in the next few months.

“The two largest costs are the construction of the base of the flagpole and the flagpole itself. I am trying to raise funds for the pole first, and then get with a company to come out and dig a spot where the flagpole is going to go,” McDonald explained.

He expressed that he has received a very positive response from those who he has contacted about the project and hopes that by completing the flagpole he will be able to demonstrate the importance of community in the city.

“I hope that people are able to see how the community of Pelham and all of the people who live there are able to help each other as a community,” he said. “What we are trying to do as a troop is be a part of the community.”

McDonald is currently raising money through a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for expenses related to constructing the flagpole, which can be found at Gofund.me/18b4efa9.

“A lot of people in my troop have helped and offered help for when I actually do the project,” he said. “Also, the American Legion let me come to one of their meetings and collect donations. I was able to give a speech at the meeting about what it meant for me and why I wanted to do it.”

More News

Pelham Scout looks to add flagpole to senior center

Coworking space launches in Pelham

Oak Mountain makes school history with Final Four win

Alabaster CityFest 2021 canceled amid ongoing pandemic concerns

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

News

Pelham Scout looks to add flagpole to senior center

280 Main Story

Coworking space launches in Pelham

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain makes school history with Final Four win

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster CityFest 2021 canceled amid ongoing pandemic concerns

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Pam Vickers honored as top counselor

Alabaster Main Story

Findley shares heart attack story to emphasize heart health

Montevallo

Montevallo Council passes revised animal control ordinance

280 Reporter

SCS to hold kindergarten pre-enrollment in April

Montevallo

UM announces cyber tuition for graduate programs

280 Main Story

Brown indicted in 2018 Galleria shooting

Calera

Calera Walmart listed as COVID-19 vaccine location

280 Main Story

Why is Shelby County struggling to get vaccines?

280 Reporter

Commission approves incentives for biotech company’s expansion

Montevallo

UM Environmental Studies receives $15k grant

Montevallo

UM naming stage in memory of Luker

Calera

Local Main Street directors share updates with business leaders

Montevallo

Montevallo to hold 2021 Arbor Day event Feb. 27

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to refund parents’ money from canceled band trip

Community Columnists

Sewing a ministry to Morrison

Columbiana

Cancer fighter, multitasker and community helper

280 Main Story

Déjà vu: Oak Mountain headed to 2nd Final Four in a row

Columbiana

Cowboy Day to return for 13th year

News

PHS puts up new sign marking completion of traffic improvements

Lifestyles

Pelham Councilman Coram working for railway changes in the area