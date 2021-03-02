expand
March 3, 2021

Police reports for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 7:22 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 15-22:

Alabaster

Feb. 15

-Death from the 100 block of Churchill Drive.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Hill Spun Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief third degree from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A case with bracelet valued at $295 was stolen and damaged.

-Information report from the 900 block of Flint Rock Circle. Firearms were confiscated.

Feb. 16

-Trespassing notice from the 1100 block of Fulton Springs Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Bluegrass Drive. A pet chihuahua valued at $200 was stolen.

Feb. 17

-Theft of property third degree from the 1300 block of Third Avenue Southwest. Money in the amount of $750 was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 1100 block of Elm Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Deer Run.

Feb. 18

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 100 block of Shire Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 600 block of 13th Avenue Southwest.

-Information report from the 1500 block of Hill Spun Road.

-Information report from the 100 block of Sugarberry Drive, Maylene.

-Identity theft, theft of property fourth degree from the 40 block of Scottsdale Drive. Money in the amount of $450 was stolen.

-Information report from the 200 block of First Street North.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 238-mile marker of I-65. A 2015 Honda CRV Touring was damaged.

-Information report from the 800 block of Honeysuckle Lane.

Feb. 19

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 1900 block of Shelby County 87. A 2014 Jaguar XF14 was damaged.

-Receiving stolen property first degree, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Mount Olive Road. A scale and pipe were confiscated, and a 2015 Ram 1500 valued at $20,000 was recovered. A Visa card was confiscated.

-Information report from the 7600 block of Alabama 119.

-Death investigation from the 700 block of Third Street Northeast.

-Theft of property first degree, burglary third degree from the 500 block of Warrior Drive. A recreational vehicle valued at $15,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 600 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Merchandise totaling $47.29 was stolen.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 100 block of Cohill Drive. A passenger car valued at $2,000 was stolen.

-Barking dog from the 1000 block of Thompson Road.

-Information report from the 1100 block of Shelby County 87.

Feb. 20

-Domestic violence third degree, harassment or harassing communications from the 1100 block of Shelby County 87.

-Information report from the 100 block of Deer Run Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 2100 block of King Charles Circle.

-Animal complaint from the 1800 block of Woodbrook Circle.

-Receiving stolen property second degree from the 235-mile marker of I-65. A Smith & Wesson firearm was recovered.

-Property damage from U.S. 31 and Fulton Springs Road. A 2006 Volvo S40 was damaged.

-Harassment or harassing communications from the 10 block of Mitzie Circle.

Feb. 21

-Animal complaint from the 1100 block of Thompson Road.

-Information only from the 700 block of Barkley Circle.

-Juvenile contact, trespassing notice from the 700 block of Sixth Avenue Southwest.

-Found property from the 300 block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. A wallet was reported.

-Property damage from the 1200 block of First Street North. A rear bumper was damaged.

-Assault third degree from the 800 block of Barkley Drive.

 

Calera

Feb. 15

-Information report-death investigation from the 100 block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of Glades Drive.

-Possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict from the 200 block of Rossburg Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Criminal mischief third degree-damage to private property, theft of property fourth degree, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2000 block of 16th Street.

-Domestic incident from the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue.

Feb. 16

-Information report-theft of property fourth degree from the 11000 block of Alabama 25.

-Runaway juvenile from the 200 block of Doyle Drive.

Feb. 17

-Information report-runaway from the 200 block of Doyle Drive.

-Found juvenile from the 200 block of Doyle Drive.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Shelby County 304.

-Harassing communications from the 400 block of East Milgray.

-DUI-alcohol, open container, resisting arrest, attempting to elude from Waterford Parkway and Village.

Feb. 18

-Information report-death investigation from the 100 block of Union Station Drive.

-Information report from the 1000 block of 13th Street.

-Incident from the 100 block of Clearbrook Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 800 block of Daventry Lane.

-Criminal mischief first degree-damage to business property, criminal trespass second degree, theft of property first degree-vehicle parts, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1800 block of Shelby County 84.

-Theft of property first degree-vehicle parts (four counts), unlawful breaking and entering vehicle (four counts) from the 1800 block of Shelby County 84.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 310.

-Failure to appear from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 11300 block of Alabama 25.

-Resisting arrest, obstructing government operations from U.S. 31 at Second Avenue.

-Failure to appear from U.S. 31 at Second Avenue.

Feb. 19

-Information report-theft of property third degree from the 5100 block of Supercenter Drive (Walmart).

-Incident from the 500 block of Southern Hills Drive.

-Theft of property-auto theft from the 5100 block of U.S. 31.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Supercenter Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs from Pearl Place.

-Possession of a controlled substance-amphetamine from Pearl Place.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Ashby Street.

-Incident from the 226-mile marker of I-65 South.

-Found property from Shelby County 87 and I-65.

 

Harpersville

Jan. 4

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 62.

Jan. 7

-Assault from Brandy Lane.

Jan. 8

-Property damage from U.S. 280 at Plantation Drive.

Jan. 12

-Incident from the 100 block of Wheat Street.

Jan. 15

-Domestic incident from the 10 block of Pineway Road.

Jan. 16

-Domestic violence-assault from the 10 block of Cottonwood Circle.

Jan. 21

-Burglary, theft of property-firearm from the 400 block of Shelby County 62.

-Incident from Richey Court.

Jan. 23

-Trespassing from the 5100 block of U.S. 280.

Jan. 27

-Incident from Gallups Crossroads.

Jan. 29

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 93.

 

Helena

Feb. 15

-Criminal mischief-damage to public property from Shelby County 52.

-Property damage from South Shades Crest Road.

Feb. 16

-Property damage from an unspecified location in Helena.

-Trespass warning from Shelby County 17.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 4000 block of Falliston Drive.

Feb. 17

-Identity theft from the 100 block of River Crest Lane.

Feb. 18

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 52 West.

-Harassment-family from the 2300 block of Kayla Street.

Feb. 19

-Criminal mischief-damage to private property from Cahaba Club Drive.

-Property damage from Alabama 261.

-Miscellaneous incident from Alabama 261 at Starkey Street.

-Trespass warning from the 1300 block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Feb. 20

-Police canine activity from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 4000 block of Helena Road.

-Miscellaneous incident from Wyndham Parkway.

-Domestic incident from Bowron Road.

-DUI-alcohol from Helena Road.

Feb. 21

-Property damage from Shelby County 52 West and Claiborne Street.

-Found property from O’Connor Court.

-Leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, police canine activity from Shelby County 52 West and South Shades Crest Road.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 100 block of Bentmoor Circle.

Feb. 22

-Police canine activity from the 800 block of Shelby County 52 East.

 

Montevallo

Feb. 6

-Damaged property-CM criminal mischief-damage to public property from Skyview Drive (residence). Damaged was a front door with frame valued at $300.

Feb. 17

-Larceny/theft-shoplifting, less than $500 from Alabama 25 (service/gas station). Stolen was Diesel fuel valued at $105.37.

-Stolen vehicles-auto theft from Canterbury Road (residence). Stolen and recovered was a 2017 Kia Optima LX valued at $8,395.98.

Feb. 18

-Information report from Cambridge Park Drive (residence). Stolen was a Glock 19 valued at $600.

Feb. 19

-Trespass warning from Alabama 25 (service/gas station).

Feb. 20

-Found property from Main Street (highway/street). Found were two Visa cards, an undisclosed amount of cash and an armed forces I.D.

-Domestic incident from Pilgrim Lane (residence).

 

Pelham

Feb. 14

-Criminal mischief from the 9300 block of Helena Road (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was an unlisted vehicle.

Feb. 15

-Identity theft (two counts) from the 2000 block of Valleydale Road (commercial/office building).

Feb. 17

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Racquet Club Parkway (government/public building). Destroyed/damaged were miscellaneous items valued at $300.

-Theft from the 8100 block of Helena Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen were a tire and rim.

Feb. 18

-Theft from the 100 block of Metro Parkway (parking lot/garage). Stolen were five car parts valued at a combined $13,500.

-Safe Street Act violation from the 500 block of Cahaba Valley Road (parking lot/garage).

-Fraud from the 3500 block of Wildewood Drive (residence). Stolen was U.S. currency in the amount of $8,000.

-Theft from the 2100 block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were a cutter valued at $227 and four food items valued at a combined $26.34.

Feb. 19

-Theft from the 600 block of Adam Drive (residence). Stolen was sporting goods valued at $599.99.

-Theft from the 100 block of Commerce Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen were three items of electronics valued at $14.99, $14.99 and $13.06, respectively.

-Fraud from the 600 block of Adam Drive (bank/savings and loan). Stolen was a check in the amount of $2,759.33.

-Breaking and entering vehicle from Southgate Mobile Home Park (residence). Destroyed/damaged was a window valued at $100.

