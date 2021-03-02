expand
Ad Spot

March 3, 2021

SafeHouse Shelby County will host a free Wellness Trail event on May 1 to help promote ways to improve your daily living. (File)

SafeHouse Shelby to host Wellness Trail event to promote healthy improvements

By Alec Etheredge

Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — SafeHouse of Shelby County is hosting a free “Wellness Trail” event which is designed to help provide residents with a variety of health and wellness related resources and information at Veteran’s Park on Saturday, May 1.

The event is sponsored through SafeHouse’s SafeShelby Sexual Assault Services program, which provides resources and information to survivors of sexual assault.

According to LeAnne Knight, SANE Program Manager, the Wellness Trail will allow the community to enjoy a variety of food trucks and booths offering the new approaches to conquer health concerns and find new ways to enhance physical fitness, mental health, financial wellness, safety and nutrition.

There will be a variety of resources, screenings and demonstrations that will focus on the areas of physical, mental and financial wellness, which are all areas that can help to improve daily lives according to Knight.

There will be professionals at the Wellness Trail who will help with physical health through exercise demonstrations as well as sharing helpful information relating to nutrition and healthy lifestyles.

The topic of mental wellness will be addressed with information and resources on self-care, counseling, substance abuse, addiction recovery, living with mental illness, healthy relationships, spiritual growth and volunteerism, according to Knight.

As financial stress is something that is a universal stressor, these topics will be addressed with solutions to help better manage and maintain money.

The event will feature free health screenings and a blood drive as well.

The Wellness Trail is a family-fun event that is free to attend and will also feature several vendors and food trucks for guests to enjoy.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2 p.m., and more information is available at SafeHouse.org.

If you are interested in participating, please return the attached application at your earliest convenience.

More News

Spain Park loses Final-Four heartbreaker in double OT at the buzzer

Arrest reports for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

Police reports for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

Marriages for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Spain Park loses Final-Four heartbreaker in double OT at the buzzer

280 Reporter

Palmer nominates 24 students to U.S. Service Academies

Helena

Helena company helping to provide blankets and hats for newborns

Alabaster Main Story

SafeHouse Shelby to host Wellness Trail event to promote healthy improvements

News

Pelham City Schools votes for plan to raise teacher pay

Helena

Helena utilities rating upgraded by S&P Global

News

Pelham Scout looks to add flagpole to senior center

280 Main Story

Coworking space launches in Pelham

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain makes school history with Final Four win

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster CityFest 2021 canceled amid ongoing pandemic concerns

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Pam Vickers honored as top counselor

Alabaster Main Story

Findley shares heart attack story to emphasize heart health

Montevallo

Montevallo Council passes revised animal control ordinance

280 Reporter

SCS to hold kindergarten pre-enrollment in April

Montevallo

UM announces cyber tuition for graduate programs

280 Main Story

Brown indicted in 2018 Galleria shooting

Calera

Calera Walmart listed as COVID-19 vaccine location

280 Main Story

Why is Shelby County struggling to get vaccines?

280 Reporter

Commission approves incentives for biotech company’s expansion

Montevallo

UM Environmental Studies receives $15k grant

Montevallo

UM naming stage in memory of Luker

Calera

Local Main Street directors share updates with business leaders

Montevallo

Montevallo to hold 2021 Arbor Day event Feb. 27

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to refund parents’ money from canceled band trip