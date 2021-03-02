expand
Ad Spot

March 3, 2021

Sheriff’s reports for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 7:14 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Feb. 3-11:

Feb. 3

-Domestic violence-assault third degree, menacing from the 0 block of Rose Road.

-Theft of property from the 800 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster. A catalytic converter valued at $800 was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Murray Drive, Montevallo.

Feb. 4

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 200 block of Silo Way, Maylene.

Feb. 5

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Narrows Creek Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1500 block of Shelby County 440, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 50 block of Bowden Circle, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Buprenorphine Hydrochloride (2 count pills) and Clonazepam (6 count pills) were confiscated.

-Incident from the 11000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A Canik 9-millimeter firearm was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 at Shelby County 441, Wilsonville. Marijuana (approximately 0.6 gram) and a socket pipe were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Christy Drive, Shelby.

-Criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. Dog-ear style wooden fence panels were damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassment, criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Crawford Court, Chelsea. An auto door handle was damaged.

-Assault from the 2100 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

Feb. 6

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Longmeadow Road, Maylene. A 1994 Lincoln Mark VIII was damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 2800 block of Shelby County 93, Helena. A Fleetwood travel trailer was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea. $200 was stolen from a prepaid bank card.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Paradise Point Drive, Columbiana.

-Promoting prison contraband second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Marijuana (.3 grams) was confiscated.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 200 block of Strother Street, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 1200 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from Diamond Drive, Montevallo.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Remington R25 AR-308 with an Oculus scope valued at $2,500, a Glock 19 with Shadow Systems valued at $1,500 and a PlayStation 4 Pro valued at $400 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 2400 block of Springfield Loop, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 2700 Building of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Ashton Woods Drive, Chelsea.

Feb. 7

-Death investigation from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Hoover.

-Suicidal person from Austin Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1700 block of Petal Fall Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of School Road, Shelby.

-Incident from the 30 block of Morris Estates Drive, Wilsonville.

-Suicidal person from Shelby County 453, Sterrett.

-Public intoxication from the 5800 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from an unnamed location.

-Theft of property from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. Twelve pairs of footwear valued at $7,500 were stolen.

Feb. 8

-Identity theft from the 0-100 block of Salser Lane, Columbiana.

-Identity theft, theft of property from the 3000 block of Afton Lane, Birmingham. A debit card, Alabama driver’s license and $100 plus change were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 6300 block of Beaver Brook CV, Birmingham. A Ruger 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol valued at $300 was stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 7000 block of Meadow Lark Drive, Birmingham. Two boxes and contents were stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 7000 block of Meadow Lark Drive, Birmingham. A Taurus firearm valued at $600 was stolen.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 7000 block of Meadow Lark Drive, Birmingham. A KMX recumbent bike valued at $2,500, Kicker 15-inch speakers valued at $1,500, PlayStation controller valued at $70, five pairs of Jordan sneakers valued at $1,000 and a gold anklet with box valued at $250 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 500 block of Shelby County 469, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 5200 block of Meadow Garden Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A 2019 Eagle enclosed trailer valued at $5,000 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Brandy Circle, Chelsea. A Marlin 22 rifle valued at $50, Winchester 1200-pump shotgun valued at $600 and a Browning A5 shotgun valued at $1,500 were stolen.

-Breaking and entering vehicle from the 2600 block of Buckboard Road, Birmingham. A COUCH leather computer bag and office supplies value at $500 were stolen.

-Burglary from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 at Landscape Services, Birmingham. A Dell Latitude E 5550 valued at $1,500 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 1300 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 5000 block of Applecross Road, Birmingham. A retaining wall was damaged.

-Harassment from the 7900 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 80 block of Strawberry Road, Shelby.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea.

-Criminal trespass from the 900 block of Highland Lakes Lane, Birmingham.

Feb. 9

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Narrows Oak Peak Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-strangulation from the 100 block of Evergreen Road, Shelby.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 900 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. Loose change was stolen.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Kings Way, Birmingham. A check was confiscated.

-Noise ordinance violation from the 49700 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 100 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. Multiple used and unused needles, three glass pipes with burn masks, a rubber bungee cord, cocaine (0.2 gram) and heroin (.1 gram) were confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 4000 block of South Shades Crest Road, Helena.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of Rock School Road, Wilsonville. A baggie containing suspected marijuana (6.5 grams) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Information report from Shelby County 446 and Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief from Meadowview Road, Maylene. A yard and grass were damaged.

-Menacing from Shelby County 17.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Rock School Road, Wilsonville.

-Criminal mischief from the 6200 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham. A 2019 Toyota Camry sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Harassing communications from the 4000 block of South Shades Crest Road, Helena.

-Harassment from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

Feb. 10

-Incident from the 700 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A Daisy BB pistol was recovered.

-Incident from the 200 block of Chesser Park Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 1900 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham.

-Information report from Willow Branch Circle, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Shorefront Lane, Wilsonville.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from the 5300 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two letters were recovered.

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from an unnamed location.

Feb. 11

-Incident from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 19000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 25000 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana.

-Property damage from the 0 block of Rutherford Loop, Birmingham.  A metal mailbox and yard were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 2300 block of Lakeside Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2019 Toyota 4Runner sustained $500 in damages.

More News

Spain Park loses Final-Four heartbreaker in double OT at the buzzer

Arrest reports for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

Police reports for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

Marriages for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

Spain Park loses Final-Four heartbreaker in double OT at the buzzer

280 Reporter

Palmer nominates 24 students to U.S. Service Academies

Helena

Helena company helping to provide blankets and hats for newborns

Alabaster Main Story

SafeHouse Shelby to host Wellness Trail event to promote healthy improvements

News

Pelham City Schools votes for plan to raise teacher pay

Helena

Helena utilities rating upgraded by S&P Global

News

Pelham Scout looks to add flagpole to senior center

280 Main Story

Coworking space launches in Pelham

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain makes school history with Final Four win

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster CityFest 2021 canceled amid ongoing pandemic concerns

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Pam Vickers honored as top counselor

Alabaster Main Story

Findley shares heart attack story to emphasize heart health

Montevallo

Montevallo Council passes revised animal control ordinance

280 Reporter

SCS to hold kindergarten pre-enrollment in April

Montevallo

UM announces cyber tuition for graduate programs

280 Main Story

Brown indicted in 2018 Galleria shooting

Calera

Calera Walmart listed as COVID-19 vaccine location

280 Main Story

Why is Shelby County struggling to get vaccines?

280 Reporter

Commission approves incentives for biotech company’s expansion

Montevallo

UM Environmental Studies receives $15k grant

Montevallo

UM naming stage in memory of Luker

Calera

Local Main Street directors share updates with business leaders

Montevallo

Montevallo to hold 2021 Arbor Day event Feb. 27

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools to refund parents’ money from canceled band trip