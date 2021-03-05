expand
Ad Spot

March 6, 2021

Hoover Belles continue serving community through pandemic

By Staff Reports

Published 11:37 am Friday, March 5, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS 

Despite challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hoover Belles have continued to serve their community in different capacities.

One might not realize most of the events in which they traditionally participate were canceled based on the number of community service hours completed in 2020 being comparable to the number for 2019.

The Hoover Belles have remained busy with community service activities despite challenges that have surfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)

These high school students have been anxious to serve and remained busy with philanthropic opportunities.

Some of the endeavors in which they have been involved include Itty Bitty Bakers, Hoover Helps, Aldridge Gardens summer camps, Drive Through Family Christmas parties at Bluff Park and Riverchase United Methodist churches, Moss Rock Preserve Christmas Gathering, Riverchase United Methodist Church virtual learning school and their virtual consignment sale.

The Drive Through Family Christmas Party at Bluff Park United Methodist Church was a success through the help of Aanya Noorani, Catherine Stark, Eva Marston (as Olaf), Mary Caroline Stephens, Ellis Everett, Jamison Erwin, Kaleigh Rice, Kate Willenbrock, Mary Brook Barton and Phedra Peter.

Although health concerns delayed the 2020 Hoover Belle Presentation, 38 new Belles were presented in a recent ceremony attended by family and friends.

Hoover Belle Committee Chairman Vickie Griffith welcomed everyone to the gathering, and Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato congratulated the young women on their selection as 2020 Hoover Belles.

Former Hoover Belle Haley Scallions served as Mistress of Ceremony and announced each Belle, who paused in a flower-adorned gazebo before proceeding along an aisle with her presenter while her activities and interests were announced.

After all new Belles were presented, the traditional Belle and presenter dance took place, and a reception followed.

The annual event was chaired by Donna Bagwell and co-chaired by Cathy Head. Other committee members who assisted with the presentation included Jennie Alley, Jennifer Cotney, Melinda King, Lisa Whitson and Kay Witt.

The new Hoover Belles include Georgia Thomas Anderson, Mary Ann Batchelor, Margaret Catherine Bearden, Mary Cooper Bearden, Ava Elizabeth Burke, Madelyn Leigh Cain, Emily Ava Cuthbert, Claire Olivia Dillard, Mallie Anne Eron, Elizabeth Harper Etheridge, Mary Elizabeth Everett, Jamison Renae Erwin, Ella Kathryn Fuller, Carys Pilar Gonzalez, Jillian Hope Gray, Katherine Dunaway Hart, Emily Marie Hofmann, Isabella Caroline Huynh, Taylor Leilani Jones, Ella Grace Jordan, Mary Kyle Kilgore, Ella Laura King, Kiley Kathryn Marett, Eva Marie Marston, Aanya Anish Noorani, Abigail Lauren Pate,  Phedra Wambui Peter, Lydia Grace Plaia, Hannah Elizabeth Ray, Ava Kate Rector, Riley Melynn Sandford, Olivia Crews Sasser, Claire Elizabeth Stansell, Catherine Elizabeth Stark, Rosalie Marie Sullivan, Emilee Caroline Turner, Maggie Gail Williams and Julia Margaret Wright.

More News

Hoover Belles continue serving community through pandemic

Cowboy Day sees sizeable crowd

Vaccine numbers should be more readily available

UAB should act on professor’s callous Limbaugh comments

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Hoover Belles continue serving community through pandemic

Columbiana

Cowboy Day sees sizeable crowd

Community Columnists

Service brings sense of belonging for Kringel

Community Columnists

80-year-old Dudley to bike up East Coast

280 Main Story

Spain Park jazz band holds performance for Black History Month

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey keeps mask order in place, says she will lift it April 9

280 Main Story

‘It means everything’: Oak Mountain wins first basketball championship in school history

280 Main Story

One-of-a-kind ride: CTEC students attach BMW front to Toyota pickup

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Nick Grant Program surpasses $1 million mark with latest grants

280 Main Story

Spain Park loses Final-Four heartbreaker in double OT at the buzzer

280 Reporter

Palmer nominates 24 students to U.S. Service Academies

Helena

Helena company helping to provide blankets and hats for newborns

Alabaster Main Story

SafeHouse Shelby to host Wellness Trail event to promote healthy improvements

News

Pelham City Schools votes for plan to raise teacher pay

Helena

Helena utilities rating upgraded by S&P Global

News

Pelham Scout looks to add flagpole to senior center

280 Main Story

Coworking space launches in Pelham

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain makes school history with Final Four win

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster CityFest 2021 canceled amid ongoing pandemic concerns

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Pam Vickers honored as top counselor

Alabaster Main Story

Findley shares heart attack story to emphasize heart health

Montevallo

Montevallo Council passes revised animal control ordinance

280 Reporter

SCS to hold kindergarten pre-enrollment in April

Montevallo

UM announces cyber tuition for graduate programs