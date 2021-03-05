expand
Ad Spot

March 6, 2021

UAB should act on professor’s callous Limbaugh comments

By Staff Reports

Published 11:19 am Friday, March 5, 2021

By PAUL DEMARCO / Guest Columnist

The University of Alabama Birmingham is a renowned educational facility in our state. Yet what has gained the University a national reputation is the UAB Medical Center, including the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center.

One of only 50 such centers in the country, Alabama is home to one of the most state-of-the-art medical centers to provide care for patients and conduct research for the treatment and cure of cancer.

Thus, this makes the recent comments of UAB Archeology Professor Sarah Parcack even more disturbing. After the death of conservative radio broadcaster Rush Limbaugh this past week following his battle with lung cancer, Parcack tweeted that he was “a piece of scum” with a desire that he “suffered until his last breath.”

The despicable comments by this UAB professor are not the first time she has made vile comments, but it should be the last.

To his credit, UAB President Ray Watts was extremely critical of Parcack and her comments. He said the University was reviewing the matter.  The University must act.

UAB leadership should feel embarrassed to invite cancer patients for treatment and care to its hospital while employing a professor on campus who is so willing to make such callous comments about a man that suffered and died of cancer.

Alabama is a better place for the care our friends and family receive from the UAB Compressive Cancer Center.  The University cannot continue to serve as a home for such a person like Parcack who would wish pain and suffering on a cancer patient simply because she disagrees with that person’s politics.

On behalf of the patients and those who care for those with cancer, UAB should act now.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.

More News

Hoover Belles continue serving community through pandemic

Cowboy Day sees sizeable crowd

Vaccine numbers should be more readily available

UAB should act on professor’s callous Limbaugh comments

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Hoover Belles continue serving community through pandemic

Columbiana

Cowboy Day sees sizeable crowd

Community Columnists

Service brings sense of belonging for Kringel

Community Columnists

80-year-old Dudley to bike up East Coast

280 Main Story

Spain Park jazz band holds performance for Black History Month

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey keeps mask order in place, says she will lift it April 9

280 Main Story

‘It means everything’: Oak Mountain wins first basketball championship in school history

280 Main Story

One-of-a-kind ride: CTEC students attach BMW front to Toyota pickup

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Nick Grant Program surpasses $1 million mark with latest grants

280 Main Story

Spain Park loses Final-Four heartbreaker in double OT at the buzzer

280 Reporter

Palmer nominates 24 students to U.S. Service Academies

Helena

Helena company helping to provide blankets and hats for newborns

Alabaster Main Story

SafeHouse Shelby to host Wellness Trail event to promote healthy improvements

News

Pelham City Schools votes for plan to raise teacher pay

Helena

Helena utilities rating upgraded by S&P Global

News

Pelham Scout looks to add flagpole to senior center

280 Main Story

Coworking space launches in Pelham

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain makes school history with Final Four win

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster CityFest 2021 canceled amid ongoing pandemic concerns

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Pam Vickers honored as top counselor

Alabaster Main Story

Findley shares heart attack story to emphasize heart health

Montevallo

Montevallo Council passes revised animal control ordinance

280 Reporter

SCS to hold kindergarten pre-enrollment in April

Montevallo

UM announces cyber tuition for graduate programs