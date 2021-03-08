Arrest reports for the week of March 7, 2021
The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 19-March 1:
Alabaster
Feb. 22
-Carson Travis Burks, 19, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.
-Jimmy Lee Cone, 52, of Cordova, Alabama, public intoxication.
-Marco Antonio Fuentes Mendoza, 37, of Centerpoint, domestic violence third degree.
Feb. 23
-Antonio Letae Cunningham, 41, of Alabaster, hold for other agency.
-Denise G. Poor, 59, of Maylene, DUI-alcohol.
Feb. 24
-Jamarcus Latrell Green, 21, of Alabaster, harassment or harassing communications.
-Phillip Darryl Mixon, 30, of Wilsonville, unauthorized use of vehicle.
Feb. 25
-Raheen Cortrell Shields, 26, of Alabaster, hold for other agency.
Feb. 26
-Amos Lee Parks, 26, of Montgomery, alias warrant, capias warrant.
-David Anthony Le, 34, of Thorsby, Alabama, attempting to elude, using false identity to obstruct justice, drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment.
-Paola Velez Mercado, 22, of Maylene, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude.
-Oscar Kesnel, 21, of Miami, illegal possession of credit or debit card, fraudulent use of credit or debit card.
-Daniel Deniot, 24, of Miami, illegal possession of credit or debit card, fraudulent use of credit or debit card.
-Jonathan Indo LaFleur, 21, of Miami, illegal possession of credit or debit card, fraudulent use of credit or debit card.
Feb. 27
-Tarrance Deundra Baldwin, 23, of Hoover, alias warrant.
-Stephen Michael Phillips, 36, of Athens, Alabama, alias warrant.
-John Richard Marler, 49, of Jemison, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree.
-Tera Elaine Wilkerson-Vetrano, 49, of Sterrett, failure to comply with court orders, capias warrant (three counts).
Feb. 28
-Jacob Jusdon Polk, 19, of Maylene, possession of marijuana second degree, minor in possession of tobacco.
-Jacob Russell Durant, 26, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.
March 1
-Erica Louise Culpepper, 31, of Selma, DUI-alcohol.
-Christian Clark Simons, 37, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
Calera
Feb. 19
-James Jordan Hogan, 26, of Bruceton, Tennessee, failure to appear.
-Riva Titinana Booker, 40, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, using false identity to obstruct justice, drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 20
-Anthony Wade Aldridge, 48, of Wetumpka, Alabama, drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia.
-Cadell Orenthia McCain, 22, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
-Jamie Williams, 46, of Montgomery, possession of concealed weapon without permit.
Feb. 21
-Nathan Gary Eggers, 29, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.
-Steven Tyler Moore, 28, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Keiara Tyesha Jones, 22, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.
Feb. 22
-Ronnie Adam Brantley, 41, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).
-Cory Gage Scruggs, 29, of Alabaster, failure to appear.
-Bobby Earl Warren, 39, of Harvest, Alabama, failure to appear (five counts).
Feb. 24
-Jonathan David Smith, 26, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree-menacing (knife), harassment, criminal mischief, interference with domestic violence emergency call.
-Teqelia Rashelle Cunningham, 31, of Columbiana, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.
-Brian Keith Smith, 43, of Columbiana, harassing communications.
-Davion Lamar McCarter, 21, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Cameron Devon Kirksey, 28, of Birmingham, agency assist.
-Decorius Cortez Taylor, 27, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment, failure to appear.
-Jonathan Daniel Acton, 43, of Montevallo, agency assist.
Feb. 25
-Tydus Donta Mahone, 40, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.
-Decorius Cortez Taylor, 27, of Calera, bond revocation.
-Johnathan Tyler Hodgens, 25, of Columbiana, agency assist.
-Lynne Wilson Mosley, 53, of Clanton, DUI-alcohol.
-Adrian Cordey Caffey, 40, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of concealed weapon without permit.
Feb. 26
-Davion Lamar McCarter, 21, of Calera, criminal mischief first degree-damage to business property, public intoxication.
Helena
Feb. 26
-Michael Anthony Bowen, 26, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia-first offense.
-Jacob Russell Durant, 25, drug paraphernalia-first offense, tampering with physical evidence.
-Mario D’allen Powell, 41, harassment-family.
Feb. 27
-Joshua Lee Stephenson, 43, domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree, public intoxication.
Feb. 28
-Christopher Michael Sanders, 46, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of meth.
Montevallo
Feb. 24
-Robert William Stump III, public intoxication, disorderly conduct.
Feb. 25
-Teodoro Reyes, DUI.
-Dominick Victor Rintrona, failure to appear-contempt of court.
-Raheen Cortrell Shields, possessing stolen property, alias writ of arrest, possession of concealed weapon.
Feb. 27
-Robert Colton Lyle, DUI.
-Tarrance Deundra Baldwin, alias writ of arrest.
Feb. 28
-Luis Salvador Becerra, 28, of Montevallo, DUI.
Pelham
Feb. 21
-William Shugrue, 37, of Helena, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance.
-James Kennedy, 30, of Bessemer, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance; license to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.
Feb. 22
-Austin Cross, 31, of Tuscaloosa, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance.
-Rebecca Hamrick, 32, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.
-Jalen Formby, 22, of Birmingham, speed above 70 mph on interstate highway, no liability insurance, penalty-violation by person whose license or driving.
-Jason Fisher, 48, of Pelham, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace/affray.
Feb. 23
-Cory Moreau, 33, of Anniston, penalty-violation by person whose license or driving.
-Diamond Crawford, 28, of Birmingham, failure/refusal to display insurance, penalty-violation by person whose license or driving.
Feb. 24
-Meghan Mann, 32, of Pelham, domestic violence third degree-harassment.
-Fredys Pacheco Gamez, 40, of Birmingham, public intoxication.
Feb. 26
-Willine Daniels, 35, of Decatur, speeding.
-Dmarco Lucas, 22, of Pelham, unlawful acts and offenses, liquor law violation.
-Juan Cardona Velazquez, 39, of Pelham, driving without first obtaining license, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance.
Feb. 27
-Christopher Hudson, 36, of Dora, speed above 70 mph on interstate highway.