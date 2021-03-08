Arrest reports for the week of March 7, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 19-March 1:

Alabaster

Feb. 22

-Carson Travis Burks, 19, of Alabaster, theft of property fourth degree.

-Jimmy Lee Cone, 52, of Cordova, Alabama, public intoxication.

-Marco Antonio Fuentes Mendoza, 37, of Centerpoint, domestic violence third degree.

Feb. 23

-Antonio Letae Cunningham, 41, of Alabaster, hold for other agency.

-Denise G. Poor, 59, of Maylene, DUI-alcohol.

Feb. 24

-Jamarcus Latrell Green, 21, of Alabaster, harassment or harassing communications.

-Phillip Darryl Mixon, 30, of Wilsonville, unauthorized use of vehicle.

Feb. 25

-Raheen Cortrell Shields, 26, of Alabaster, hold for other agency.

Feb. 26

-Amos Lee Parks, 26, of Montgomery, alias warrant, capias warrant.

-David Anthony Le, 34, of Thorsby, Alabama, attempting to elude, using false identity to obstruct justice, drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment.

-Paola Velez Mercado, 22, of Maylene, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude.

-Oscar Kesnel, 21, of Miami, illegal possession of credit or debit card, fraudulent use of credit or debit card.

-Daniel Deniot, 24, of Miami, illegal possession of credit or debit card, fraudulent use of credit or debit card.

-Jonathan Indo LaFleur, 21, of Miami, illegal possession of credit or debit card, fraudulent use of credit or debit card.

Feb. 27

-Tarrance Deundra Baldwin, 23, of Hoover, alias warrant.

-Stephen Michael Phillips, 36, of Athens, Alabama, alias warrant.

-John Richard Marler, 49, of Jemison, Alabama, theft of property fourth degree.

-Tera Elaine Wilkerson-Vetrano, 49, of Sterrett, failure to comply with court orders, capias warrant (three counts).

Feb. 28

-Jacob Jusdon Polk, 19, of Maylene, possession of marijuana second degree, minor in possession of tobacco.

-Jacob Russell Durant, 26, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree.

March 1

-Erica Louise Culpepper, 31, of Selma, DUI-alcohol.

-Christian Clark Simons, 37, of Alabaster, domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Calera

Feb. 19

-James Jordan Hogan, 26, of Bruceton, Tennessee, failure to appear.

-Riva Titinana Booker, 40, of Alabaster, possession of a controlled substance-cocaine, using false identity to obstruct justice, drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 20

-Anthony Wade Aldridge, 48, of Wetumpka, Alabama, drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia.

-Cadell Orenthia McCain, 22, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

-Jamie Williams, 46, of Montgomery, possession of concealed weapon without permit.

Feb. 21

-Nathan Gary Eggers, 29, of Jemison, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia.

-Steven Tyler Moore, 28, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Keiara Tyesha Jones, 22, of Montevallo, possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence.

Feb. 22

-Ronnie Adam Brantley, 41, of Calera, failure to appear (two counts).

-Cory Gage Scruggs, 29, of Alabaster, failure to appear.

-Bobby Earl Warren, 39, of Harvest, Alabama, failure to appear (five counts).

Feb. 24

-Jonathan David Smith, 26, of Birmingham, domestic violence third degree-menacing (knife), harassment, criminal mischief, interference with domestic violence emergency call.

-Teqelia Rashelle Cunningham, 31, of Columbiana, theft of property fourth degree-shoplifting.

-Brian Keith Smith, 43, of Columbiana, harassing communications.

-Davion Lamar McCarter, 21, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Cameron Devon Kirksey, 28, of Birmingham, agency assist.

-Decorius Cortez Taylor, 27, of Calera, domestic violence third degree-harassment, failure to appear.

-Jonathan Daniel Acton, 43, of Montevallo, agency assist.

Feb. 25

-Tydus Donta Mahone, 40, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs.

-Decorius Cortez Taylor, 27, of Calera, bond revocation.

-Johnathan Tyler Hodgens, 25, of Columbiana, agency assist.

-Lynne Wilson Mosley, 53, of Clanton, DUI-alcohol.

-Adrian Cordey Caffey, 40, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance-dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana first degree, drug paraphernalia, possession of concealed weapon without permit.

Feb. 26

-Davion Lamar McCarter, 21, of Calera, criminal mischief first degree-damage to business property, public intoxication.

Helena

Feb. 26

-Michael Anthony Bowen, 26, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia-first offense.

-Jacob Russell Durant, 25, drug paraphernalia-first offense, tampering with physical evidence.

-Mario D’allen Powell, 41, harassment-family.

Feb. 27

-Joshua Lee Stephenson, 43, domestic violence third degree, criminal mischief third degree, public intoxication.

Feb. 28

-Christopher Michael Sanders, 46, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of meth.

Montevallo

Feb. 24

-Robert William Stump III, public intoxication, disorderly conduct.

Feb. 25

-Teodoro Reyes, DUI.

-Dominick Victor Rintrona, failure to appear-contempt of court.

-Raheen Cortrell Shields, possessing stolen property, alias writ of arrest, possession of concealed weapon.

Feb. 27

-Robert Colton Lyle, DUI.

-Tarrance Deundra Baldwin, alias writ of arrest.

Feb. 28

-Luis Salvador Becerra, 28, of Montevallo, DUI.

Pelham

Feb. 21

-William Shugrue, 37, of Helena, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance.

-James Kennedy, 30, of Bessemer, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance; license to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.

Feb. 22

-Austin Cross, 31, of Tuscaloosa, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance.

-Rebecca Hamrick, 32, of Birmingham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia.

-Jalen Formby, 22, of Birmingham, speed above 70 mph on interstate highway, no liability insurance, penalty-violation by person whose license or driving.

-Jason Fisher, 48, of Pelham, disorderly conduct-disturbing the peace/affray.

Feb. 23

-Cory Moreau, 33, of Anniston, penalty-violation by person whose license or driving.

-Diamond Crawford, 28, of Birmingham, failure/refusal to display insurance, penalty-violation by person whose license or driving.

Feb. 24

-Meghan Mann, 32, of Pelham, domestic violence third degree-harassment.

-Fredys Pacheco Gamez, 40, of Birmingham, public intoxication.

Feb. 26

-Willine Daniels, 35, of Decatur, speeding.

-Dmarco Lucas, 22, of Pelham, unlawful acts and offenses, liquor law violation.

-Juan Cardona Velazquez, 39, of Pelham, driving without first obtaining license, DUI-alcohol, controlled substance.

Feb. 27

-Christopher Hudson, 36, of Dora, speed above 70 mph on interstate highway.