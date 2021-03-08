Marriages for the week of March 7, 2021
The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Feb. 22-26:
-Ashley Lauren Jones to Johnathan Lee Watts.
-Dana Deanna Hasty to Kayla Simone Gildersleeve.
-Philip Kent Richards to Lori Hamilton Ivey.
-Joshua Clyde Robbins to Ashley Nicole Gray.
-Antonio Edward Ellis to Sonja Laniece Twilliey.
-Caleb Stephen Daniels to Rachel Joy Foxx.
-Rello Moises Prudencio Tovar to Salas Elsa Prisca Mondragon.
-Jaime Solis to Iris Yolibeth Padilla Ramirez.
-Jocelyn Cherie Hutto to Courtney Deon Graham.
-Ricky Timothy Geter to Caroline Francis White.
-Jonathan Stewart Carr to Latoya Comaneci Parker.
-Emalee Rose Trucks to Kelvin Christopher Terrell.
-Stephen Matthew Gould to Lindsay Lee Nicholson.
-Rachel Kelsey Posten to Casey Ryan Craft.
-Rashad Stefon Gibson to Uribe Elizabeth Castro.
-Haley Madison Guy to Kirstin Brooke Tidwell.
-Christopher Lewis Kish to Bridget Kay Thrash.
-Monique Nicole Waldrop to Coleman Robert Holston.
-Christina Lorraine Linard to Robert Noah Ferguson.
-William Joseph Wilson to Taylor Lynn Shaw.
-Narad Alaster Wells to Rebecca Cara Walton.
-Emily Kathryn Stanford to Michael Joseph Lawyer.