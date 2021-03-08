expand
March 8, 2021

Marriages for the week of March 7, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 1:24 am Monday, March 8, 2021

The following couples were granted marriage certificates from Feb. 22-26:

-Ashley Lauren Jones to Johnathan Lee Watts.

-Dana Deanna Hasty to Kayla Simone Gildersleeve.

-Philip Kent Richards to Lori Hamilton Ivey.

-Joshua Clyde Robbins to Ashley Nicole Gray.

-Antonio Edward Ellis to Sonja Laniece Twilliey.

-Caleb Stephen Daniels to Rachel Joy Foxx.

-Rello Moises Prudencio Tovar to Salas Elsa Prisca Mondragon.

-Jaime Solis to Iris Yolibeth Padilla Ramirez.

-Jocelyn Cherie Hutto to Courtney Deon Graham.

-Ricky Timothy Geter to Caroline Francis White.

-Jonathan Stewart Carr to Latoya Comaneci Parker.

-Emalee Rose Trucks to Kelvin Christopher Terrell.

-Stephen Matthew Gould to Lindsay Lee Nicholson.

-Rachel Kelsey Posten to Casey Ryan Craft.

-Rashad Stefon Gibson to Uribe Elizabeth Castro.

-Haley Madison Guy to Kirstin Brooke Tidwell.

-Christopher Lewis Kish to Bridget Kay Thrash.

-Monique Nicole Waldrop to Coleman Robert Holston.

-Christina Lorraine Linard to Robert Noah Ferguson.

-William Joseph Wilson to Taylor Lynn Shaw.

-Narad Alaster Wells to Rebecca Cara Walton.

-Emily Kathryn Stanford to Michael Joseph Lawyer.

