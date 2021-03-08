expand
Ad Spot

March 8, 2021

Sheriff’s reports for the week of March 7, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 1:23 am Monday, March 8, 2021

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Feb. 10-18:

Feb. 10

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1400 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham.

Feb. 11

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Chesser Loop Circle, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana (57.6 grams) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 4800 block of Chesapeake Circle, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from the 2400 block of Indian Lake Drive, Hoover. A 2018 Ford F150 sustained $2,000 in damages, and a 2004 Isuzu Rodeo sustained $500 in damages.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. An iPhone was confiscated.

Feb. 12

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2019 Kia Soul was damaged.

-Criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A door latch and frame were damaged.

-Miscellaneous from the 100 block of Bar Harbor Way, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham (Aldi). Possibly miscellaneous meat and other small unknown items were stolen.

-Promoting prison contraband third degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Suspected marijuana (0.15 gram) was recovered.

-Incident from the 100 block of Woodbridge Trail, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 200 block of Spring Branch Road, Columbiana.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Conroy Circle, Sterrett.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Windchase Way, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 600 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 600 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A small safe and $2,000 in cash were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 500 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 700 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 1500 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. A pair of Apple Airpods valued at $120 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 10 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to roam at large from the 300 block of Cedar Hill Drive, Birmingham.

Feb. 13

-Harassment from Noe Way, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Stone Brook Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Forest Lakes Drive, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 1500 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2800 block of Berkeley Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. A black promise ring with a blue stripe valued at $20 was stolen.

-DUI-alcohol from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 3200 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

Feb. 14

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 3900 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. Suspected marijuana (.01 gram) was recovered.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 200 block of Asberry Road, Montevallo.

-Runaway juvenile from the 100 block of Persimmon Lane, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 7300 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 7300 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2015 Volkswagen Jetta SE was damaged.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 5200 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2005 Toyota RAV4 was damaged.

-Civil dispute from the 2000 block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Criminal trespass from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Woodbury Drive, Sterrett.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Hughes Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from Brook Highland Drive and Cannock Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5500 block of Cahaba Valley Road at Crown Castle Cell Tower, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 3100 block of Brookhighland Parkway, Birmingham. A Makita robot vacuum cleaner valued at $1,500 and a Shure inner ear headset valued at $1,500 were stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 200 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A 1999 Chevy Silverado, cowboy hat and sunglasses were stolen.

-Rape from an unknown location.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 0 block of McDaniel Drive, Wilsonville. A Springfield Hellcat 9-millimeter firearm valued at $685 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5500 block of Cahaba Valley Road at Crown Castle Cell Tower, Birmingham.

Feb. 15

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of Gould Road, Columbiana. Approximately less than 1 gram of a brown in color substance believed to be heroin in a small plastic baggie was recovered.

-Hindering prosecution first degree from the 300 block of Gould Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 77, Wilsonville. Various cards were recovered.

-Found property from the 200 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana. A backpack valued at $50, miscellaneous hygiene products, papers and an AT&T ZTE phone valued at $75 were recovered.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana. A green plastic bag with residue and ID holder with residue were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 0 block of Shelby County 265 STE 706, Alabaster. A Georgia commercial vehicle tag was stolen.

-Leaving premises of gas establishment without paying from the 1500 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. A total of 25.47 gallons of regular unleaded fuel valued at $55 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Wellington Drive, Pelham.

-Destruction of state property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A jail mat and liner were damaged.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 13000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A Taurus PT 145 Millennium Pro valued at $300 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Sheila Point, Shelby.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 300 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Illegal possession of credit or debit card from the 300 block of Shelby County 77, Wilsonville. Various cards were recovered.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Carriage Creek Path, Chelsea.

Feb. 16

-Lost or abandoned property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A Northwestern gumball machine and vending machine, each valued at $50, were recovered.

-Altered mental status from the 500 block of Ozley Lane, Alabaster.

-Incident from L and M Trace, Shelby.

-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road near Cahaba Valley Cove, Birmingham. A 2017 Volvo S60 T5 was damaged.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 58000 block of Alabama 25, Leeds. A fender was damaged.

-Assault third degree from the 3500 block of Chickering Circle, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 400 block of Shelby County 9, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 900 block of Talon Way, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1100 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Merrywood Lane, Sterrett.

-Death investigation from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 500 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

Feb. 17

-Assault from the 500 block of Ozley Road, Alabaster.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Various items totaling $25.12 were stolen.

-Suicide attempt from White Circle, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Miller Circle, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Hoover.

-Possession of child pornography from the 1300 block of Silver Creek Trace, Alabaster.

-Theft from the 14000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A catalytic converter valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Rape from the 200 block of Shelby County 469, Sterrett.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Rich Drive, Chelsea. House siding was damaged from 15-20 bullet holes, and a front window was broken for a total of $800 in damages.

Feb. 18

-DUI-alcohol from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1800 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 1400 block of Egg and Butter Road, Columbiana.

-Suicidal threats from Magnolia Creek Drive.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Forest Lakes Cove, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Oakland Avenue, Wilsonville.

-Incident from Express Oil, 2644 Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Property damage from Caldwell Mill Road and Corsair Drive, Birmingham. A 2013 Ford Edge was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Conroy Road, Sterrett.

-Theft of services from the 0 block of Morris Estates Drive, Columbiana. Power totaling $2,223.84 was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Shelby County 338, Chelsea. A Ryobi chainsaw, Poulan chainsaw, DeWalt hand drill and various other tools valued at approximately $600 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 0-10 block of Greenhill Parkway at Sonesta Extended Stay, Birmingham. A Husqvarna push lawnmower valued at $300, Husqvarna backpack leaf blower valued at $300, assorted rakes and shovels valued at $100 and a 2004 Lexus ES 300 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 5100 block of Shadowbrook Trail, Birmingham. Two $500 Target gift cards were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from the 100 block of Cotton Trace, Maylene. A turn signal assembly valued at $100 was damaged.

More News

Arrest reports for the week of March 7, 2021

Police reports for the week of March 7, 2021

Marriages for the week of March 7, 2021

Sheriff’s reports for the week of March 7, 2021

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Are you planning to vote in your city's municipal election today?

    • No (100%, 4 Votes)
    • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

    Total Voters: 4

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Reporter

Hoover Belles continue serving community through pandemic

Columbiana

Cowboy Day sees sizable crowd

Community Columnists

Service brings sense of belonging for Kringel

Community Columnists

80-year-old Dudley to bike up East Coast

280 Main Story

Spain Park jazz band holds performance for Black History Month

280 Main Story

Gov. Ivey keeps mask order in place, says she will lift it April 9

280 Main Story

‘It means everything’: Oak Mountain wins first basketball championship in school history

280 Main Story

One-of-a-kind ride: CTEC students attach BMW front to Toyota pickup

280 Main Story

Chelsea’s Nick Grant Program surpasses $1 million mark with latest grants

280 Main Story

Spain Park loses Final-Four heartbreaker in double OT at the buzzer

280 Reporter

Palmer nominates 24 students to U.S. Service Academies

Helena

Helena company helping to provide blankets and hats for newborns

Alabaster Main Story

SafeHouse Shelby to host Wellness Trail event to promote healthy improvements

News

Pelham City Schools votes for plan to raise teacher pay

Helena

Helena utilities rating upgraded by S&P Global

News

Pelham Scout looks to add flagpole to senior center

280 Main Story

Coworking space launches in Pelham

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain makes school history with Final Four win

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster CityFest 2021 canceled amid ongoing pandemic concerns

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s Pam Vickers honored as top counselor

Alabaster Main Story

Findley shares heart attack story to emphasize heart health

Montevallo

Montevallo Council passes revised animal control ordinance

280 Reporter

SCS to hold kindergarten pre-enrollment in April

Montevallo

UM announces cyber tuition for graduate programs