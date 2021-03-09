expand
March 9, 2021

Alabaster promotes new tree growth to celebrate Arbor Day

By Staff Reports

Published 6:34 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

By DONNAMY STEELE | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — Alabaster Parks and Recreation held their annual Arbor Day celebration on Saturday, March 6. Newly appointed Community Programs Manager Morgan Lawley said the event had a great turnout and he was excited to see the community’s interest in the holiday.

“Trees are such an important part of our life. It’s good to see citizens who recognize that take pride in their city and its trees,” Lawley said. “I think trees are important not only for the beautification of the city, but in order for us to survive.”

The city of Alabaster is one of few in Alabama that are recognized as an official Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation. They have been recognized for the past nine years. Tree Cities in Alabama are celebrated during the last full week of February.

“Not every city is recognized as a Tree City, but we are,” Lawley said. “Just by the turnout I would say it was a very successful event. We hope to build on it each year and increase the number of trees given out.”

Eight different types of trees were distributed at the event, Lawley said, including Jane Magnolia, River Birch, Sugar Maple, White Dogwood, Pink Dogwood, Red Dogwood, Corkscrew Willow and Red Crape Myrtle. Andrew Nichols, the Shelby County Forester for the Alabama Forestry Commission, was also in attendance to answer questions regarding trees, beetles and more.

“We gave out over 110 trees as well as over 200 samplings, we gave away multiple door prizes with bird feeders and gardening kits, and we had an appearance from Smokey Bear and we had pictures with Smokey Bear.”

