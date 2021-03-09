expand
March 9, 2021

Helena Buck Creek Fest postponed until fall 2021. (File)

Buck Creek Festival delayed until fall

By Nathan Howell

Published 3:55 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA — To ensure the safety of all those involved and guests, Helena’s Buck Creek Festival has been postponed until later in the year.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic the festival was delayed an ultimately cancelled in 2020, however festival organizers are hopeful that the event will return in the fall when a new date is set.

“We’re disappointed that the board has had to make this decision again because of COVID-19,” according to Festival Chairman Scot Newman. “We know how much the festival means to the community and can’t wait to be able to bring this event back to Helena and continue the great success this festival has had.”

The festival was scheduled for May 7-8, but according to a decision announced by the board on March 3 it will be postponed until later in the fall.

The Buck Creek Festival is a highlight of the city that brings together families, local vendors and musicians for two days of fun along the creek bank typically right before the beginning of summer.

As the event is so iconic for the city, it is easy to understand after last years cancellation that the event being postponed was a difficult decision to make, but with a hopeful mindset for later in the year.

“While it is sad for our residents to not be able to enjoy all of the fun events and music at the Buck Creek Festival this May; I respect the committee’s decision and look forward to the event later this year,” said Helena Mayor Brian Puckett.

There is not set date for the rescheduling of the Buck Creek Festival, but Newman and the board plan to release that information once a decision has been made.

