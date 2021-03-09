expand
March 9, 2021

A contest between North and South Helena will help benefit local charities.

Helena Hunger Games to help feed those in need

By Nathan Howell

Published 10:29 am Tuesday, March 9, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

HELENA — After some lively and friendly debate from the factions of North and South Helena online, two friends in the community thought of a way to take advantage of the conversation by helping local charities to feed those in need.

Ashley Perry and Christi Wilson, who are both very active in the communities, saw the back and forth online and created what they dubbed as the “Helena Hunger Games,” which be a contest between the two sections of the city that calls for donations of food and other necessary items.

“We love Helena and wanted a way for the community to come together. The last year has been really hard on everyone, we wanted to help our local charities who have helped serve our community,” Perry explained. “These charities include Shelby Emergency Assistance, Oak Mountain Ministries, and Manna Ministries.”

To serve the contest, there are boxes placed outside of the Helena Sports Complex and at Fatima’s Family Afhair marked with “North” or “South,” to see which area can bring in the most items, with an event planned to mark the end on March 28.

“The contest will run until the 28th. There will be a celebration on March 28, details to come soon, and the winning side will be awarded with an acknowledgement and bragging rights until next year,” Perry said.

Perry said that if this event is successful it will hopefully go forward as an annual contest, to help specifically benefit charities within the city of Helena.

For the contest, the items needed include food items like peanut butter, jelly, spaghetti noodles and sauce, box meals, canned fruits, juice, dry milk, Cesar also, condiments, canned foods, rice, pasta and other non-perishable items.

They are also looking to take in items like paper products, toiletries, cleaning products, baby diapers and adult pull-ups, and that they would also accept monetary donations for those who would rather support that way.

“You can drop off items in the boxes outside of the Sports Complex or Venmo a monetary donation @Hhg35080 be sure to note North or South,” Perry said. “The money donated will help with people’s utility Bills, medical bills and, of course, food needs. These organizations focus on helping the people of Shelby County.”

T-shirts are also being sold as part of the contest and will benefit the charities as well, which are being sold on Bygeorgeusa.com

 

 

