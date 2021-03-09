OMSP Color Run to raise money for cancer research

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

PELHAM — Since 2013, Oak Mountain State Park has played host to the Oak Mountain Color Run which helps to raise money for cancer research through a fun and colorful trek around the park.

The event is set to take place March 13 this year, and was created by Mandy Kelly and Mollie Shealy in 2013 in memory of their grandparents who passed away due to cancer.

According to Katie Killian, Color Run Chair, because of their experience with cancer they wanted to create a charity event that would help others by supporting the cancer research efforts at the University of Alabama Birmingham.

“The purpose of this run is to raise money for the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Research Center at UAB. All of our proceeds go to the center to help fund cancer research,” Killian said.

Past runs have seen groups of people gathering at the park and running with colorful powder to help add a fun twist to the run.

Killian said that the organizers have set an ambitious goal of $14,000 which will be raised through ticket sales and donations that will go to UAB.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic almost caused the event to be canceled, however the organizers feel like they will be able to safely host the run with a number of precautions.

“My team and I sat down and came up with a COVID-19 friendly plan so we could put on the run this year,” said Killian. “We will have hand sanitizer stations and social distancing signs. We also ask that the participants wear their mask until the race starts. UAB donated white masks with their logo on it for all our runners bags.”

Those interested in participating in the run can sign up at active.com and search for Oak Mountain Color Run 2021. Sign ups will be taken on the day of the event as well.