March 9, 2021

PCS approves 2021-2022 school calendar

By Nathan Howell

Published 2:54 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

By NATHAN HOWELL | Staff Writer

 PELHAM – Following the summer break students attending Pelham City Schools will return to classes on Aug. 12 for the 2021-2022 school year, and will attend classes for a total of 178 instructional days.

The calendar was unanimously approved at the Pelham City Schools Board of Education meeting on Feb. 22, after making some minor changes from the schedule that a committee had originally put forth in order to align spring break with other schools in the county.

“We had a situation this year where after the committee had met and the calendar was established, we learned that Hoover’s spring break was moved from the week of March 21-25 to March 28 to April 1, and Shelby County also made that change” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Coefield. “We feel it is very important to stay on the same spring break, because we have so many employees who may be coming from that area. It also makes it much easier for all the parents, kids and sports teams that all go on in the spring.”

The committee in charge of the calendar saw no issues with the changes to the calendar and Coefield expressed that everyone felt good about it.

During the meeting Coefield expressed that this year would bring big changes for teachers which was built into the six professional development days in August that lead into the school year.

“We are getting a brand-new student information system. All of the teachers and administrators will have to learn a new system and there will be a lot of training so we backed up the start of school to Aug. 12,” Coefield said.

During the first semester students and teachers will be out on Sept. 6 for Labor Day, Oct. 11 for Columbus Day, Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day and from Nov. 22-26 for Thanksgiving break prior to the semester ending on Dec. 17.

Students and teachers will be out of school for Christmas break from Dec. 20-31, and return for the second semester the following week.

For the second semester students and teachers will be out on Jan. 17, 2022, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Feb. 21, 2022, for Presidents Day, March 28-April 1, 2022 for spring break.

Pelham High School will host graduation for seniors on May 26, and this will also be the last day of the semester for all students.

